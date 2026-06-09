Wall St edges higher at open as chips extend gains, Middle East tensions ease

Wall Street’s main indexes rose at the open on Tuesday, as chipmakers extended gains for a second day, while easing hostilities in the Middle East also aided sentiment.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.4 points, or 0.06 percent, to 50,814.42. The S&P 500 rose 32.9 points, or 0.44 percent, to 7,438.66, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 180.6 points, or 0.70 percent, to 26,110.313 at the opening bell.

Reuters