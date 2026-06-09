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FINANCE

Wall St edges higher at open as chips extend gains, Middle East tensions ease

FINANCE
40 mins ago
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Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 12, 2025. REUTERS
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 12, 2025. REUTERS

Wall Street’s main indexes rose at the open on Tuesday, as chipmakers extended gains for a second day, while easing hostilities in the Middle East also aided sentiment.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.4 points, or 0.06 percent, to 50,814.42. The S&P 500 rose 32.9 points, or 0.44 percent, to 7,438.66, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 180.6 points, or 0.70 percent, to 26,110.313 at the opening bell.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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