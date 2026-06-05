logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China wind equipment maker Dajin Heavy slips in Hong Kong debut

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by Sing Tao
Photo by Sing Tao

Chinese wind power equipment maker Dajin Heavy Industry (1081) slipped 11.1 percent in its Hong Kong debut on Friday after an up to HK$6.64 billion (US$847.57 million) share sale. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

• The stock opened flat to the offer price at HK$66.4 before slipping to HK$59.05. It last traded at HK$61.4, down 7.5 percent. The benchmark Hang Seng Index eased 0.5 percent

• Dajin sold 86.97 million shares at HK$66.40 each in a global offering. It exercised an option to upsize the offering by 15 percent, or 13.04 million shares, adding about HK$866 million. 

• Cornerstone investors took about HK$2.8 billion of shares, or nearly half of the base offering. They include Singapore's GIC, Hillhouse and UBS Asset Management Singapore.

• Shenzhen-listed Dajin plans to use 55 percent of the proceeds to enhance deep-sea wind power services and 20 percent to fund the construction of an assembly base in Europe. 

• The rest will be used for research and development, overseas market expansion and working capital.

• Dajin makes offshore wind foundations, towers and related equipment. It said it ranked as Europe's largest offshore wind foundation supplier by monopile sales value in the first half of 2025, citing consultancy firm Frost & Sullivan.

• The company's net profit more than doubled in 2025 to 1.10 billion yuan (US$162.40 million), while revenue rose 63.3 percent to 6.17 billion yuan.

• Huatai Financial and China Merchants Securities were joint sponsors for the listing.


Reuters

Dajin Heavywind equipmentChinaIPO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool/File Photo
China's Xi to visit North Korea as Beijing seeks deeper Pyongyang ties
CHINA
30 mins ago
China's international trade council criticizes proposed US tariffs
FINANCE
1 hour ago
FILE PHOTO: A photographer takes pictures of an installation featuring CATL Shenxing Battery III during company’s Tech Day event ahead of the Auto China show, in Beijing, China, April 21, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
China's solar majors charge into batteries as panel sales falter
CHINA
1 hour ago
Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP The Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
SpaceX IPO: rockets, AI losses and Musk in control
WORLD
2 hours ago
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
China backs talks on fair competition, subsidies, vice commerce minister says
FINANCE
14 hours ago
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
Mixed gray market turnout for 3 new listings ahead of debuts
FINANCE
16 hours ago
People visit the booth of battery giant CATL during the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China July 16, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Chinese battery maker CATL expects energy storage to make up half of global sales by 2030
INNOVATION
18 hours ago
Cars are being fuelled at a Sinochem-Total gas station ahead of an announced fuel price hike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Beijing, China, March 22, 2026. (Reuters)
China to cut domestic retail gasoline, diesel prices from June 5
FINANCE
20 hours ago
The SK Hynix logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
SK Hynix tells investors its US listing plan wins their strong backing, source says
FINANCE
21 hours ago
Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (C) chats with attendees at the OECD 2026 Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM) at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) headquarters in Paris on June 3, 2026. (Photo by SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP)
China, Mideast war weigh on global steel sector: OECD
CHINA
21 hours ago
CUHK engineering graduate made $100,000 a month as HKBN salesman, prompting search by Ricky Wong
SOCIAL BUZZ
20 hours ago
Hana no Kumo in Hong Kong.
Three Hong Kong restaurants named among world’s most beautiful — all at The Henderson
ARTS & CULTURE
03-06-2026 14:00 HKT
Parents in 'Save Lily' case released on bail, vow to cooperate with probe
NEWS
04-06-2026 01:56 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.