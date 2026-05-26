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by
Gloria Leung
The Hang Seng Index rose 16 points in the early trading session on Tuesday.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 16 points, or 0.06 percent, to 25,622 points.
Tech gauge rose 1.9 percent to 4,962 points.
Semiconductor Manufacturing International (0981) surged 15 percent –best among the blue chips.
CNOOC (0883) dropped 3.4 percent, the worst performer among the blue chips.