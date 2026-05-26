logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hang Seng Index rose 16 points in the early trading session on Tuesday

FINANCE
47 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo

The Hang Seng Index rose 16 points in the early trading session on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 16 points, or 0.06 percent, to 25,622 points.

Tech gauge rose 1.9 percent to 4,962 points.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (0981) surged 15 percent best among the blue chips.

CNOOC (0883) dropped 3.4 percent, the worst performer among the blue chips.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A flag bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics flutters as it rains in front of their office building in Seoul, South Korea, May 20, 2026. REUTERS
Samsung's non-chip union files injunction in bid to stop vote on bonuses, media reports
FINANCE
39 mins ago
Cliff Zhang
Central Asia: an 'untapped goldmine' for enterprises from Hong Kong
FINANCE
2 hours ago
The Japanese national flag flutters in the wind on part of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) headquarters in Tokyo on April 28, 2026. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Japan plans 3 trillion yen extra budget amid concerns over fiscal strains
FINANCE
17 hours ago
China stocks rise on coal, chips; brokerages up after regulatory crackdown
China stocks rise on coal, chips; brokerages up after regulatory crackdown
FINANCE
18 hours ago
Ayesha Macpherson Lau. Photo by MPFA
HK pension fund regulator identifies suspicious early withdrawal with fraudulent certificates
FINANCE
19 hours ago
The logo of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
Singapore central bank working with industry group to streamline private bank account applications
FINANCE
19 hours ago
Luojiashan tanker anchored in Muscat as Iran vows to close the Strait of Hormuz, in Muscat, Oman, March 7, 2026. REUTERS
Oil slips 6pc as US, Iran seen moving closer to peace deal
FINANCE
19 hours ago
Merlion Park in Singapore, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Singapore economy beats expectations in Q1 with 6pc annual growth, risks ahead
FINANCE
19 hours ago
China's yuan advances to 3-year high as investors weigh prospects of US-Iran deal
China's yuan advances to 3-year high as investors weigh prospects of US-Iran deal
FINANCE
19 hours ago
A Chinese national flag flutters at the headquarters of a commercial bank on a financial street near the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, China's central bank, in central Beijing November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
China to crack down on illegal cross-border securities activities
FINANCE
22-05-2026 22:58 HKT
(file photo)
Veteran executive Mani Fok promoted to CEO of Emperor Entertainment Group
ENTERTAINMENT
22-05-2026 18:14 HKT
Raymond Wong.
HK movie producer Raymond Wong Pak-ming convicted of insider dealing
FINANCE
22-05-2026 17:10 HKT
Shenzhou-23 crew enters Tiangong space station, takes 'family photo' with Shenzhou-21 astronauts
CHINA
25-05-2026 08:06 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.