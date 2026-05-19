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FINANCE

Polymarket debuts prediction markets tied to private companies

FINANCE
27 mins ago
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The logo of the prediction market online platform Polymarket is seen outside their new location called "The Situation Room" during its opening day in Washington, DC, on March 20, 2026. AFP
The logo of the prediction market online platform Polymarket is seen outside their new location called "The Situation Room" during its opening day in Washington, DC, on March 20, 2026. AFP

Polymarket on Tuesday launched prediction markets tied to the performance of private companies through an agreement with Nasdaq Private Market, marking a first for the rapidly growing sector, it said.

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Here are some details:

  • Prediction markets allow users to trade on the outcome of future events, with prices reflecting the perceived probability of those outcomes.

  • Polymarket said the new events could include private company milestones such as valuation, IPO timings and secondary market activity.

  • Prediction markets have grown popular as users increasingly trade on the outcomes of events ranging from elections to cryptocurrencies.

  • Polymarket’s new offering also creates an additional price discovery tool for institutional investors, the company said.

  • It added that the Nasdaq Private Market will serve as the resolution data provider for private company markets on Polymarket.

  • The launch comes as companies stay private for longer. Several startups have reached valuations comparable to companies in the S&P 500, drawing growing investor interest in private markets.

  • Polymarket said nearly 1,600 unicorns globally, or startups valued at more than US$1 billion (HK$7.8 billion), now account for over US$5 trillion in cumulative value.

Reuters

Polymarketprediction marketprivate companies

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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