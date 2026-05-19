Polymarket debuts prediction markets tied to private companies

Polymarket on Tuesday launched prediction markets tied to the performance of private companies through an agreement with Nasdaq Private Market, marking a first for the rapidly growing sector, it said.

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Prediction markets allow users to trade on the outcome of future events, with prices reflecting the perceived probability of those outcomes.

Polymarket said the new events could include private company milestones such as valuation, IPO timings and secondary market activity.

Prediction markets have grown popular as users increasingly trade on the outcomes of events ranging from elections to cryptocurrencies.

Polymarket’s new offering also creates an additional price discovery tool for institutional investors, the company said.

It added that the Nasdaq Private Market will serve as the resolution data provider for private company markets on Polymarket.

The launch comes as companies stay private for longer. Several startups have reached valuations comparable to companies in the S&P 500, drawing growing investor interest in private markets.

Polymarket said nearly 1,600 unicorns globally, or startups valued at more than US$1 billion (HK$7.8 billion), now account for over US$5 trillion in cumulative value.

Reuters