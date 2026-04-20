Polymarket in talks to raise money at about US$15 billion valuation, The Information reports

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Prediction markets platform Polymarket is talking to investors about raising US$400 million in funding at a valuation of about US$15 billion including the new money, The Information reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar with the talks.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Polymarket did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
The report on new funding comes after a US$600 million investment from New York Stock Exchange parent Intercontinental Exchange announced last month.
The funding was part of the exchange operator's previously announced plan to invest up to US$2 billion in Polymarket to expand into the fast-growing event-based trading segment.
According to The Information report, the new financing would add to the US$600 million already invested in the funding round by Intercontinental Exchange.
Polymarket is looking to add additional strategic investors beyond Intercontinental Exchange to the round, which could total US$1 billion, the report said.
Investors have been looking to expand into the event-based trading segment as prediction markets increasingly shift from a niche corner of crypto and academic finance into a rapidly growing segment, with volumes and user activity surging.
Reuters
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