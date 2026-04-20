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Polymarket in talks to raise money at about US$15 billion valuation, The Information reports

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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The logo of the prediction market online platform Polymarket is seen outside their new location called "The Situation Room" during its opening day in Washington, DC, on March 20, 2026. AFP
The logo of the prediction market online platform Polymarket is seen outside their new location called "The Situation Room" during its opening day in Washington, DC, on March 20, 2026. AFP

Prediction markets platform Polymarket is talking to investors ​about raising US$400 million in funding at a ‌valuation of about US$15 billion including the new money, The Information reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar ​with the talks.

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Reuters could not immediately ​verify the report. Polymarket did not immediately ⁠respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The report ​on new funding comes after a US$600 million investment ​from New York Stock Exchange parent Intercontinental Exchange announced last month.

The funding was part of the exchange operator's ​previously announced plan to invest up to US$2 ​billion in Polymarket to expand into the fast-growing event-based ‌trading ⁠segment.

According to The Information report, the new financing would add to the US$600 million already invested in the funding round by Intercontinental Exchange.

Polymarket is ​looking to ​add additional ⁠strategic investors beyond Intercontinental Exchange to the round, which could total US$1 billion, ​the report said.

Investors have been looking ​to ⁠expand into the event-based trading segment as prediction markets increasingly shift from a niche corner of ⁠crypto ​and academic finance into a ​rapidly growing segment, with volumes and user activity surging.

Reuters

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