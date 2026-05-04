logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hong Kong's Exchange Fund posts a $34.5 bln return in Q1

FINANCE
11 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund, which backs the local dollar, posted an investment income of HK$34.5 billion last quarter, as it suffered a HK$16 billion loss from equities, the city’s de facto central bank said. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Excluding the return on other investments, which is not yet available, the fund’s profit dropped by 48.7 percent in the quarter from the year prior, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said in a briefing to the Legislative Council on Monday. 

By categories, Hong Kong equities swung to a loss of HK$5 billion from a gain of HK$16.4 billion last year, while losses from other equities widened by nearly 3 times to HK$11 billion. 

Gains from bonds amounted to HK$24.6 billion in the three months, down by 39.4 percent, but the fund also recorded a positive currency translation effect of HK$25.9 billion on non-Hong Kong dollar assets in the quarter, nearly doubling the figure from a year earlier. 

The Exchange Fund paid HK$8.7 billion in total in fees to the government on placements of the fiscal reserves and other government funds and statutory bodies, with the rate of fee payment at 4.8 percent.

HKMA chief executive Eddie Yue Wai-man said it is difficult to predict investment performance this quarter, as both the equity and bond markets are on a roller coaster ride following the war in the Middle East. 

The regulator will continue to implement appropriate defensive measures and maintain a high degree of liquidity in managing the fund amid a volatile investment environment, Yue said. 

He reiterated that the de facto central bank has no plans to change the Linked Exchange Rate System, which pegs the local currency to the US dollar, when asked by lawmakers. 

Global investors are still relying on the greenback, and the peg system provides stability for Hong Kong and enhances the attractiveness of the local market, Yue said.

It is also more difficult to peg to a basket of currencies from a technical perspective, he said. 

 

HKMAexchange fund investment income

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK's negative equity numbers nearly halves in Q1 as property market rebounds
PROPERTY
30-04-2026 17:02 HKT
HKers should carefully manage interest rate risks amid rate uncertainties: HKMA
FINANCE
30-04-2026 12:41 HKT
HKMA and banking sector introduce new round measures to support SMEs amid oil price fluctuations
FINANCE
29-04-2026 20:41 HKT
Arthur Yuen, front row, second right. Photo by ISD.
HKMA and HKAB establish Northern Metropolis Financial Advisory Taskforce
FINANCE
22-04-2026 20:29 HKT
HKMA reports 1.6pc decline in exchange fund external assets in March
FINANCE
14-04-2026 22:59 HKT
Hong Kong's foreign currency reserves drops to US$430.8 billion in March
FINANCE
09-04-2026 18:10 HKT
HKMA assesses private credit exposure amid growing fears: Bloomberg
FINANCE
17-03-2026 16:17 HKT
A security guard walks past a directory board of Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) in Hong Kong December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Hong Kong launches Artificial Intelligence Sandbox++ initiative to accelerate AI innovation in financial sector
FINANCE
05-03-2026 20:13 HKT
HK, Macau to expand cooperation in financial infrastructure, info exchange
FINANCE
03-03-2026 16:54 HKT
Deputy chief executive of the HKMA Howard Lee (center); the director of the SDB, Shao Jun (left); and the director of the NTICBC, Dong Jin (right), signing the MOU. ISD
Hong Kong, Shanghai sign to MoU to strengthen cooperation in digitized cargo trade and finance
FINANCE
02-03-2026 17:11 HKT
Woman dies after fall from Wan Chai hotel, strikes female pedestrian below
NEWS
4 hours ago
Mainland tourists under fire for illegal sea urchin harvest in Sai Kung
NEWS
5 hours ago
Woman killed, husband injured after car crashes into checkpoint at HK-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge
NEWS
8 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.