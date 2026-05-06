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FINANCE

Hong Kong stocks gains on Wednesday open, Mid-East tension ease

FINANCE
2 hours ago

by

Gloria Leung

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The Hang Seng Index exceeded 26,000 points again at Wednesday's opening, as the U.S. and Iran largely upheld their ceasefire agreement.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 131 points, or 0.5 percent, to 26,029 points.

Tech gauge rose 0.9 percent to 4,971 points.

In the semiconductor stocks, gains were higher. Semiconductor Manufacturing International (0981) jumped 4.2 percent at open –the best performing blue chips. Hua Hong Semiconductor (1347) was up 4.5 percent.

Among the tech stocks, CATL (3750) rose 4 percent. Alibaba (9988) and NetEase (9999) were up 0.9 percent. 

HSBC (0005) was up 0.4 percent.

Oil stock CNOOC (0883) was down 1.6 percent, the worst among the blue chips.

Cofoe Medical Tech (1187) was up 1.3 percent on its Hong Kong debut.
 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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