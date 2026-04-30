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WORLD

US military commander to brief Trump on new military options against Iran, Axios reports

WORLD
57 mins ago
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U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Artemis II astronauts in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 29, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Artemis II astronauts in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 29, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

President Donald Trump will receive a briefing on Thursday from the leader of the U.S. Central Command, Brad Cooper, on new plans for potential military action against Iran, Axios reported on Wednesday.

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The report cited unidentified sources. The White House and the U.S. Central Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CENTCOM has prepared a plan for a "short and powerful" wave of strikes on Iran, likely including infrastructure targets, Axios reported, citing sources.

A fragile ceasefire in the Iran war began three weeks ago. The war began when the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. Iran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states with U.S. bases. U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced millions.

Trump has previously threatened to destroy Iran's civilian infrastructure. International law experts say such strikes may amount to war crimes. The 1949 Geneva Conventions on humanitarian conduct in war prohibit attacks on sites considered essential for civilians.

Another plan expected to be shared with Trump is focused on taking over part of the Strait of Hormuz to reopen it to commercial shipping, the report added, saying such an operation may involve ground forces.

The Iran war, which remains unpopular in the U.S., has shaken markets and raised oil prices. The war has brought traffic through the strait, a chokepoint for about 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, close to a standstill.

Washington hopes to make Iran more flexible at the negotiating table on nuclear issues, Axios reported.

Another option that might come up in the briefing is a special forces operation to secure Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium, Axios said.

Trump has cited Iran's nuclear program as an imminent threat. 

Tehran denies seeking nuclear weapons but says it has the right to develop nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, including enrichment, as a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine is also expected to attend Thursday's briefing, Axios reported.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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