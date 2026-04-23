Hong Kong digital lender Airstar Bank changes name to EleBank

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HK banking sector's risk exposure to the Middle East is limited: HKMA
16-04-2026 20:52 HKT
Shares of Bank of East Asia slumps 12 percent on profit slide
13-02-2026 13:58 HKT
Banks need take accountability in using AI, says HKMA
27-01-2026 19:42 HKT
Morgan Stanley profit jumps on bumper investment banking fees
15-01-2026 21:35 HKT
Goldman Sachs' profit beats estimates on dealmaking, trading strength
15-01-2026 21:31 HKT
China 2025 new bank loans lowest in seven years, policy support needed
15-01-2026 18:10 HKT
HK braces for 7-degree plunge and heavy rain on Fri as cold front arrives
22-04-2026 13:19 HKT
Rolex and diamond ring stolen from sleeping man in Tsim Sha Tsui park
22-04-2026 12:18 HKT