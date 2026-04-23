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FINANCE

Hong Kong digital lender Airstar Bank changes name to EleBank

FINANCE
22 mins ago
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EleBank
EleBank

Hong Kong digital bank Airstar Bank has changed its name to EleBank.

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This is a brand upgrade only and no further action is required from customers, it said.

Clients’ accounts, assets, transactions and services will remain unaffected and all accounts number, bank cards and mobile banking services will continue to function normally, the lender said. 


 

EleBankAirstar Bankdigitalbank

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