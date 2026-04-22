logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Sinopec unit sells CATL shares for about US$770 million, term sheet shows

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A CATL sign stands outside its research and development hub and the Chinese battery maker's headquarters in Ningde, Fujian province, China November 8, 2024. REUTERS
A CATL sign stands outside its research and development hub and the Chinese battery maker's headquarters in Ningde, Fujian province, China November 8, 2024. REUTERS

A unit of Sinopec (0386) sold 8.5 million Hong Kong-listed shares of CATL (3750) for about US$770 million, a term sheet showed on Wednesday, cashing in on the Chinese electric-vehicle battery maker's sizzling stock market performance.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Sinopec (Hong Kong) sold the shares in an accelerated bookbuild at HK$708 apiece, a discount of about 3.8 percent to Contemporary Amperex Technology Co's (CATL) Tuesday closing price, the term sheet reviewed by Reuters showed.

The Sinopec unit also agreed to a 90-day lock-up on its remaining stake in CATL, the term sheet showed. Goldman Sachs was the sole placing agent, according to the term sheet. 

Sinopec and CATL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 8.5 million shares sold represent about 5.5 percent of CATL's Hong Kong shares in issue. Sinopec (Hong Kong) held about a 9.45 percent stake in CATL's Hong Kong share capital, LSEG data showed.

The selldown comes after CATL's Hong Kong-listed shares nearly tripled from their HK$263 listing price in May 2025 to HK$736 on Tuesday. It has jumped 46.9 percent year-to-date, giving it a market capitalisation of US$304 billion, LSEG data showed.

CATL is one of the world's largest electric-vehicle battery makers and supplies automakers including Tesla, BMW, Volkswagen, Xiaomi and Nio.

The company raised about US$4.6 billion in its Hong Kong listing, the world's largest listing that year, and said most of the proceeds would be used to fund a battery plant in Hungary as part of its overseas expansion.

In March, CATL reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 net profit that beat market estimates.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that CATL was exploring a Hong Kong equity fundraising that could raise about US$5 billion, citing sources, with the timing, size and structure of any deal still under review.


Reuters

CATLsaleshareSinopec

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
CATL's major shareholder completes block trade of 58 million shares
FINANCE
21-04-2026 01:30 HKT
People visit the booth of battery giant CATL during the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China July 16, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo
CATL seeks removal from Pentagon list of firms aiding China's military: Bloomberg
INNOVATION
16-04-2026 15:19 HKT
China's CATL posts slower profit growth in first quarter
FINANCE
15-04-2026 20:26 HKT
A Causeway Bay commercial property compulsory sale fails
PROPERTY
02-04-2026 11:55 HKT
A man stands next to a logo of Sinopec, or China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, at an expo on rubber technology in Shanghai, China September 19, 2018. Picture taken September 19, 2018. REUTERS
Sinopec to ramp up Bohai Bay shale oil as backup to sustain output
FINANCE
24-03-2026 17:58 HKT
Egrets fly over solar panels at a "fishing and light complementary solar photovoltaic base" in Jinhu County, Huaian municipality, east China's Jiangsu province on December 16, 2024. Beijing said on December 17 that plans by the United States to hike tariffs on more Chinese imports "pile errors onto errors", after Washington homed in on products including crucial solar panel components. (Photo by AFP)
Investors bet Iran war will boost Chinese renewables demand
FINANCE
24-03-2026 14:25 HKT
The Siu Lek Yuen site
HK's first land sale for student dorms gets warm response as three sites win 22 EOI
FINANCE
22-03-2026 18:45 HKT
China's Sinopec posts 36.8 percent drop in 2025 net profit on weak petrochemical margins, new energy substitution
FINANCE
22-03-2026 17:34 HKT
3D-printed oil pump jacks, Iranian flag, and a rising stock graph appear in this illustration taken March 2, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
US allows 30-day sale of Iran oil at sea in bid to tame prices
WORLD
21-03-2026 11:25 HKT
A man stands next to a logo of Sinopec, or China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, at an expo on rubber technology in Shanghai, China September 19, 2018. Picture taken September 19, 2018. REUTERS
Top global refiner Sinopec to cut crude runs by over 10 percent on Mideast supply squeeze, sources say
FINANCE
13-03-2026 23:14 HKT
Louis Koo calls awards outcome ‘a small matter’ after Back to the Past shut out at the Hong Kong Film Awards
ENTERTAINMENT
20-04-2026 20:13 HKT
Sources: @Ng Jia Lam via facebook
Family 'didn't expect checks on Sunday' caught fare-dodging on Tuen Mun light rail
NEWS
20-04-2026 16:05 HKT
Fish Liew, Tony Leung triumph Best Actress and Actor at HK Film Awards, 'Ciao UFO' takes Best Film
NEWS
19-04-2026 20:29 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.