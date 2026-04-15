Chinese distributed energy storage system provider doubles in gray market, delivering $33,000 paper gain

Chinese distributed energy storage system provider Sigenergy Technology more than doubled at one point in the gray market, ahead of its debut on Thursday.

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Its shares were traded at HK$657 apiece, up by 102.7 percent from the offer price of HK$324.2 on Phillip Securities’ over-the-counter market. That translates to a paper gain of HK$33,280 per board lot of 100 shares.

The company reportedly recorded an oversubscription of over 1,100 times for its retail portion, involving nearly HK$491 billion.

It plans to offer 13.57 million H shares for sale, raising HK$4.4 billion.