logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Chinese distributed energy storage system provider doubles in gray market, delivering $33,000 paper gain

FINANCE
6 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Sigenergy Technology
Sigenergy Technology

Chinese distributed energy storage system provider Sigenergy Technology more than doubled at one point in the gray market, ahead of its debut on Thursday. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Its shares were traded at HK$657 apiece, up by 102.7 percent from the offer price of HK$324.2 on Phillip Securities’ over-the-counter market. That translates to a paper gain of HK$33,280 per board lot of 100 shares. 

The company reportedly recorded an oversubscription of over 1,100 times for its retail portion, involving nearly HK$491 billion.

It plans to offer 13.57 million H shares for sale, raising HK$4.4 billion.

 

Sigenergy TechnologyIPOgray market

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Bonnie Chan, second left.
Over 10 international firms in IPO pipeline, new listing queue number hits record high: Bonnie Chan
FINANCE
16 mins ago
HSBC Group Chairman Brendan Nelson attends the UK-China Business Forum held at the headquarters of the Bank of China (BOC) in Beijing, China, January 30, 2026 . Kin Cheung/Pool via REUTERS
Hong Kong to surpass Switzerland as top cross-border investment hub: HSBC chair
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Manycore Tech, one of Six Little Dragons, oversubscribed by 1,000 times as retail book closes
FINANCE
14-04-2026 16:49 HKT
AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Chinese AI startup StepFun to unwind offshore structure to pave way for IPO, sources say
EDITORIAL
13-04-2026 15:01 HKT
Alsco Pooling Service's listing ceremony
A Chinese firm's trading suspended less than a month of HK IPO, after auditor calls for investigation
FINANCE
12-04-2026 19:11 HKT
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Florence Lo
China adds fourth set of listing standards for ChiNext board
FINANCE
10-04-2026 17:15 HKT
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
Two Chinese firms including Manycore Tech kicks off Hong Kong IPOs to raise up to $3.8b
FINANCE
09-04-2026 15:48 HKT
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
OpenAI will reserve portion of IPO shares for retail investors, CFO tells CNBC
INNOVATION
09-04-2026 10:15 HKT
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
China's Sigenergy Technology aims to raise $4.4 bln in Hong Kong IPO
FINANCE
08-04-2026 10:00 HKT
The SpaceX’s logo is seen in one of their buildings in Starbase, Texas, U.S. March 31, 2026. REUTERS/Gabriel V. Cardenas
SpaceX lays out IPO details, targets early June roadshow, sources say
WORLD
07-04-2026 10:07 HKT
Consumer Council urges better gatekeeping amid 100+ domestic helper agencies complaints annually
NEWS
14-04-2026 13:38 HKT
Over half of Hong Kong’s top officials now use Chinese-made electric vehicles
NEWS
21 hours ago
Curtis Institute welcomes its youngest talent in 102-year history: 7-year-old piano prodigy Olivia Li
NEWS
13-04-2026 10:49 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.