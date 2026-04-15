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FINANCE

Hong Kong shares surge at Wednesday's open, Hang Seng Index exceeds 26,000 points

FINANCE
22 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Hong Kong stocks continued their high position on Wednesday's opening on hopes for US-Iran peace talks.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index increased by 1.14 percent, or 295 points, to 26,168 points.

Hang Seng Tech Index rose by 109 points to 4,961 points.

Tech blue chips rose at the open. Alibaba (9988) up 4 percent and Tencent (0700) opened 1.4 percent higher.

JD.COM (9618) rose 6 percent, followed by Baidu (9888) at 4.9 percent, Meituan (3690) at 1.1 percent, Pop Mart (9992) at 3 percent, and Xiaomi (1810) at 1 percent.

HSBC (0005) was up 0.9 percent, and China Mobile (0941) was up 0.2 percent.

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