Hang Seng Index opened near the 26,000-points level on Tuesday

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12-04-2026 14:53 HKT
by
Gloria Leung
Hong Kong stocks kick off the session higher on Tuesday with the benchmark Hang Seng Index opening close to 26,000.
Hang Seng Index jumps 1.05 percent, or 268 points, to 25,929.
The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 1.37 percent to 4,888 points.
Tech heavyweights rallied, Alibaba (9988) rose 1.9 percent, followed by Tencent (0700) up 1.5 percent, and JD.COM (9618) up 0.6 percent.
For oil majors, CNOOC (0883) and PetroChina (0857) opened lower, down 1.1 percent and 0.8 percent respectively, the worst among the blue chips.
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