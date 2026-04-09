logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

White House confident Warsh will lead Fed in May

FINANCE
37 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Former U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh speaks during a monetary policy conference at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution in Palo Alto, California, U.S. May 9, 2025. REUTERS
Former U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh speaks during a monetary policy conference at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution in Palo Alto, California, U.S. May 9, 2025. REUTERS

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Thursday that he was confident Kevin Warsh would start as Federal Reserve chairman in May and that he did not expect current Fed chairman Jerome Powell to remain on the board.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

“I’m highly confident that that will happen,” Hassett told Fox Business Network, adding that he believed a confirmation hearing for Warsh was on track to begin next week.

Hassett said Powell had indicated he would leave the central bank once a new chair was selected.

“He’s really signaled that once there’s a confirmed head chair, that he’ll step aside, and that’s the appropriate thing for him to do,” Hassett said on the “Mornings with Maria” program.

However, Powell said in March he would not leave the Fed at least until a criminal investigation spearheaded by US Attorney Jeanine Pirro is over and that he had not yet decided whether to remain in a governor’s seat on the central bank’s board that lasts until 2028.

Powell’s term as Fed chief ends in May.

A US judge last week upheld a block on subpoenas issued in the investigation into Powell, setting up a likely appeal that could further delay President Donald Trump’s move to install a more compliant central bank head.

Reuters

FedUSKevin Warsh

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A U.S. flag flies in the wind outside St. Patrick's Cathedral along 5th avenue in New York City, U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
US fourth-quarter GDP growth revised lower to a 0.5pc rate
FINANCE
49 mins ago
Futures-options traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange's NYSE American (AMEX) in New York City, U.S., March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wall St opens muted over fragile Mideast truce; inflation data parsed
FINANCE
54 mins ago
Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP A security personnel stands guard outside the Foreign Ministry office in Islamabad on April 9, 2026.
Iran's envoy deletes post on delegation arrival in Islamabad for US talks
WORLD
2 hours ago
A man walks at the site of an Israeli strike, in Al-Mazraa in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
As US and Iran talk truce, Israel digs in for a 'forever war' 
WORLD
4 hours ago
Photo by IBRAHIM AMRO / AFP Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire following an Israeli strike at the Corniche al-Mazraa neighbourhood of Beirut on April 8, 2026.
UN chief warns Israeli strikes on Lebanon pose 'grave risk' to US-Iran truce: spokesman
WORLD
6 hours ago
Fed minutes show growing openness to rate hikes at March meeting
FINANCE
7 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a rally in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, U.S., June 10, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
US Army veteran charged with leaking classified information to journalist
WORLD
10 hours ago
Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
FCC to vote on proposal to ban Chinese labs from testing US electronics
INNOVATION
12 hours ago
Photo by DYLAN COLLINS / AFP Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli strike that targeted an area in Beirut on April 8, 2026.
US-Iran truce shows cracks as war flares in Lebanon
WORLD
12 hours ago
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 18, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wall Street opens higher after US-Iran ceasefire
FINANCE
08-04-2026 21:40 HKT
(File Photo)
HK to brace for seven-day heatwave, record temperatures forecast
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File Photo)
Discovery Bay egg hunt cancellation sparks 16 complaints, $8,000 in losses
NEWS
08-04-2026 17:30 HKT
Qatar Airways aircraft parked at Teruel Airport in Spain, as airlines move planes away from escalating conflict in the Middle East, in Teruel, Spain, March 20, 2026. (Reuters)
Qatar Airways to restore service to and from Doha to over 120 destinations by mid-May
WORLD
08-04-2026 20:18 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.