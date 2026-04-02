logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

US trade deficit widens in February as imports offset record exports

FINANCE
02-04-2026 22:56 HKT
logo
logo
logo
A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland, as trade tensions escalate over U.S. tariffs, in Oakland, California, U.S., March 6, 2025. REUTERS
A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland, as trade tensions escalate over U.S. tariffs, in Oakland, California, U.S., March 6, 2025. REUTERS

The US trade deficit widened in February as a rebound in imports offset strong growth in exports, which increased to a record high, potentially keeping trade on track to subtract from economic growth in the ​first quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The trade gap increased 4.9 percent to US$57.3 billion, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis and ‌Census Bureau said on Thursday. Data for January was revised to show the deficit narrowing to US$54.7 billion instead of US$54.5 billion as previously estimated. Economists polled by Reuters forecast the trade deficit rising to US$61.0 billion in February.

The BEA and Census Bureau are still catching up on ​data releases following last year's government shutdown. Trade data continues to be volatile amid shifting policy.

The US ​Supreme Court in February struck down President Donald Trump's broad tariffs, which he pursued under ⁠a law meant for use in national emergencies. Trump, however, responded by imposing a global tariff for up to 150 ​days.

Trump has defended the tariffs as necessary to address the trade deficit and revive the nation's industrial base, though ​100,000 factory jobs have been lost since January 2025.

Economists expect the US-Israeli war with Iran, which has led to shipping restrictions impacting goods ranging from energy products to fertilizers through the Strait of Hormuz, to reduce trade volumes.

Imports increased 4.3 percent to US$372.1 billion in February. Goods ​imports rose 5.0 percent to US$291.5 billion. They were boosted by imports of capital goods, which increased US$7.8 billion, mostly reflecting computers, computer ​accessories and semiconductors. These imports are likely linked to artificial intelligence and the construction of data centers.

Imports of industrial supplies and ‌materials increased US$3.1 ⁠billion, mostly lifted by crude oil. Consumer goods imports rose US$2.2 billion amid a US$1.0 billion increase in pharmaceutical preparations. Imports of automotive vehicles, parts and engines increased US$1.6 billion.

Exports jumped 4.2 percent to a record high US$314.8 billion. Goods exports soared 5.9 percent to an all-time high of US$206.9 billion.

Exports of industrial supplies and materials increased US$10.2 billion to a record high, driven by monetary gold ​and natural gas. Exports of ​non-petroleum goods were also ⁠the highest on record.

The goods trade deficit widened 3.0 percent to US$84.6 billion in February. When adjusted for inflation, the goods deficit increased US$0.5 billion, or 0.6 percent, to US$83.5 billion.

Trade subtracted from gross ​domestic product growth in the fourth quarter. The Atlanta Federal Reserve is forecasting GDP ​increasing at a ⁠1.9 percent annualized rate in the first quarter. The economy grew at a 0.7 percent pace in the fourth quarter.

The goods trade deficit with China increased to US$13.1 billion in February from US$12.5 billion in January, while the shortfall with Mexico swelled US$4.1 billion to US$16.8 billion.

Exports ⁠of ​services increased US$1.1 billion to a record US$107.9 billion amid rises in travel, other ​business services, financial services and charges for the use of intellectual property. But exports of transport services fell.

Imports of services jumped US$1.3 billion to an ​all-time high of US$80.6 billion, boosted by charges for the use of intellectual property.

Reuters



 

tradedeficitUS

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft refuels from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during a mission supporting Operation Epic Fury during the Iran war at an undisclosed location, April 2, 2026. U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS
Downed planes spell new peril for Trump as Tehran hunts missing US pilot
WORLD
04-04-2026 16:25 HKT
Traces of an Iranian missile attack in Tehran's sky, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 3, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Downed planes raise new perils for Trump as Tehran hunts for missing US pilot
WORLD
04-04-2026 11:34 HKT
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon August 14, 2020. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo
Iran's former top diplomat urges deal with US to end war
WORLD
03-04-2026 21:38 HKT
Smoke rises following a reported strike, as burning debris litters the surrounding area, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Baharestan, Isfahan province, Iran in this screengrab taken from a social media video released on April 1, 2026. SOCIAL MEDIA/via REUTERS/File Photo
US vows to target more Iranian infrastructure as nations seek to open Hormuz
WORLD
03-04-2026 14:59 HKT
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song//File Photo
US returns Chinese drug fugitive in rare extradition
CHINA
03-04-2026 12:49 HKT
General Randy George, Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army speaks during a ceremony honoring prisoners of war, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. U.S., September 19, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
US Army chief of staff fired by Hegseth, sources say
WORLD
03-04-2026 12:47 HKT
A man looks at a residential building damaged by a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 27, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
US experts say American strikes on Iran may amount to war crimes
WORLD
03-04-2026 10:29 HKT
Photo by - / AFP. Smoke rises from the site of a strike in Tehran on April 1, 2026.
Iran vows 'crushing' attacks on US after Trump threats
WORLD
02-04-2026 18:38 HKT
Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein are seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. Justice Department/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Lithuania to seek US help in Epstein-linked trafficking probe
WORLD
02-04-2026 18:33 HKT
A man walks by at a store of the electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla, in Beijing, China March 24, 2025. REUTERS
Tesla's China-made EV sales rise 8.7 percent in March
FINANCE
02-04-2026 17:55 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
16 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.