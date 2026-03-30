logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

AgBank leads China's big five lenders in annual profit rise

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A logo of the Agricultural Bank of China is displayed at the company? booth at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A logo of the Agricultural Bank of China is displayed at the company? booth at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Agricultural Bank of China (1288) reported on Monday a 3.18 percent rise in net profit for 2025, the fastest growth among the country’s top five lenders.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

AgBank's annual net profit hit 291 billion yuan (HK$330 billion) while Bank of China (3988) reported a 2.18 percent rise for 2025.

The two lenders performed a little better than three of China’s other largest banks which reported nearly flat annual profits on Friday as the world’s second-largest economy reels from a deepening property sector debt crisis amid a prolonged slowdown.

BoC’s net interest margin, a gauge of profitability, was flat at the end of December from the end of the prior quarter, while AgBank's slipped slightly to 1.28 percent at the end of last year from 1.30 percent at the end of September. Both were largely in line with the other top three lenders.

Bankers and analysts expect the contraction in NIMs to further slow this year.

“Deposit repricing will lead to a decrease in deposit interest rates, which will have a positive impact on our bank’s stable net interest margin,” BoC’s Vice President Yang Jun told a post-earnings press conference.

“The contraction in NIM should ease in 2026, as we expect it comes to the tail-end of the interest rate-cut cycle,” said Elaine Xu, a director at Fitch Ratings.

AgBank's non-performing loan ratio was flat at the end of last year from the end of the previous quarter, while BoC’s ticked slightly up to 1.24 percent at the end of December from 1.23 percent at the end of September.

Separately, Postal Savings Bank of China's (1658) net profit grew 1 percent to 87.4 billion yuan.

Reuters and staff reporter

Agricultural Bank of ChinaBank of ChinaPostal Savings Bank of China

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Lin Jingzhen. Photo: Singtao
Former Bank of China Vice President Lin Jingzhen expelled from Communist Party, Xinhua says
CHINA
06-02-2026 11:01 HKT
Photo by REUTERS
Bank promos abound as HK lenders court depositors
FINANCE
07-09-2025 15:38 HKT
The Hang Seng Index gained 225 points, closing at 24,733 on Monday. SING TAO
HK stocks rebound as US trade uncertainties spur diversification
FINANCE
04-08-2025 17:22 HKT
Thomas Shik. SING TAO
Hang Seng, BEA chief economists step down
FINANCE
26-05-2025 15:51 HKT
Shenzhen Inovance expressed interest in listing in Hong Kong, Bloomberg reports
FINANCE
34 mins ago
FourSemi rises 1.1 times in the gray market on Monday, followed by Tongshifu
FINANCE
44 mins ago
Workers are seen in silhouetted near a liquified natural gas (LNG) storage tank at PetroChina's receiving terminal at Rudong port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China September 4, 2018. Picture taken September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.//File Photo
PetroChina says Strait of Hormuz oil and gas supplies account for roughly 10pc of its operations
FINANCE
1 hour ago
BOC Hong Kong.
BOC Hong Kong profit up 5pc to $40.1b in 2025
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Hang Seng Index falls 200 points on Monday
FINANCE
3 hours ago
A security guard walks past in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2019. To match Special Report BOJ-KURODA/ECONOMY REUTERS/Issei Kato
BOJ highlights inflationary pressure from oil, weak yen
FINANCE
3 hours ago
MTR launches first Q-train with new signaling system on Tsuen Wan Line
NEWS
29-03-2026 17:41 HKT
(File Photo)
Hong Kong International Airport's Terminal 2 departures to open May 27; fifteen airlines to relocate
NEWS
27-03-2026 19:22 HKT
logo
(Video) Toddler on driver’s lap steering car in Tuen Mun sparks outrage
SOCIAL BUZZ
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.