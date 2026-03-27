China Construction Bank reports 1pc profit rise in 2025

China Construction Bank (0939) on Friday said its 2025 profit rose 1 percent from a year earlier.

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Net profit rose to 338.9 billion yuan (HK$384.2 billion), beating the 334.4 billion yuan that was expected by analysts, according to an LSEG compilation.

It declared a final dividend of 20.29 fens, bringing the full-year dividend to 38.87 fens.

Net interest margin — a key gauge of profitability — fell to 1.34 percent at the end of December from 1.36 percent at the end of September.

The bank’s non-performing loan ratio fell to 1.31 percent at the end of December from 1.32 percent three months earlier.

Reuters and staff reporter