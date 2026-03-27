China's ICBC, world's biggest bank, posts 0.7pc profit rise in 2025

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HK stocks rebound as US trade uncertainties spur diversification
04-08-2025 17:22 HKT
Hong Kong shares recover by noon
6 hours ago
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (1398), the world’s largest lender by assets, reported on Friday a 0.7 percent rise in 2025 net profit.
Net profit reached 368.5 billion yuan (HK$417.8 billion), beating the market estimates.
The bank giant declared a final dividend of 16.89 fens, with the full-year dividend of 31.03 fens.
Net interest margin — a gauge of profitability — was 1.28 percent at the end of December, unchanged from the end of September.
The bank’s non-performing loan ratio was 1.31 percent at end-December compared with 1.33 percent three months earlier.
Reuters and staff reporter
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