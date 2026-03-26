logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Blackstone invests US$250 million in UAE despite war disruption

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A logo of Blackstone is pictured in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. July 29, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A logo of Blackstone is pictured in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. July 29, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Blackstone has invested US$250 million (HK$1.96 billiion) in Advanced Digital Gaming Technology, a new payments and data intelligence technology platform based in the United Arab Emirates, the asset manager said in a statement on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

It is the first private equity-backed inbound deal in the Gulf region since the beginning of the Iran war, according to LSEG.

Companies and advisers are trying to proceed with other deals in the Gulf, Reuters reported earlier this month, despite uncertainty around the impact of the war, which started on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran.

The conflict has disrupted air travel and shipping, and led to an energy markets shock.

ADGT was set up through a strategic partnership between Blackstone, Abu Dhabi-based investment company Raya Holding, and technology partners NRT Technology and Sightline Payments.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, ADGT aims to “support regulated digital markets globally”, Blackstone said. It did not specify when the platform was established.

ADGT will initially focus on deployments across the UAE, the Middle East, Africa, and select international corridors. The firm is the premier payments and compliance technology provider to the UAE commercial gaming market.

“We see significant opportunity to deploy capital at scale in the UAE to build companies that can grow both domestically and internationally, despite near-term headwinds,” said Blackstone President and Chief Operating Officer Jon Gray.

Blackstone has US$1.3 trillion in assets under management and in the UAE it has invested in companies including classifieds platform Property Finder.

Prior to the deal on Thursday, the most recent PE-backed inbound deal in the Gulf region had been VC firm Emergence Capital’s acquisition of Dubai-based automotive AI company AlgoDriven in February.

Reuters

Blackstonedigital gamingUnited Arab Emirates

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A pump jack operates near a crude oil reserve in the Permian Basin oil field near Midland, Texas, U.S. (File)
Oil loading operations at UAE's Fujairah have restarted, industry source says
FINANCE
15-03-2026 14:51 HKT
Middle East conflict disrupts global air travel with GPS interference, reroutes, and rising fares: pilot
NEWS
05-03-2026 17:16 HKT
Blackstone's US$4 billion New World talks stall over control, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
04-03-2026 11:44 HKT
from second left, Eddie Yue and H.E. Khaled Mohamed Balama. HKMA
UAE central bank joins HK debt depository network to deepen financial co-operation and market connectivity
FINANCE
12-02-2026 15:55 HKT
Citi expects the US Fed to cut the interest rate three times this year
FINANCE
02-02-2026 00:00 HKT
Citi to partner with global private equity firms for private market offering
FINANCE
29-01-2026 20:19 HKT
An Air China plane flies over Dubai on March 11, 2026.
Flag carrier Air China's losses widen in 2025 as fare pressure weighs
FINANCE
45 mins ago
Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo
Saudi finance minister warns prolonged Iran conflict could worsen oil supply disruptions
FINANCE
1 hour ago
(FILES) This photograph shows tthe logo of Fosun Group in front of the company's headquarters building in Shanghai on June 15, 2010. Club Med, in search of a new financial partner and amid internal tensions with its Chinese shareholder Fosun, announced on September 25, 2024, a reshuffled organization chart to prepare a new strategic project, according to a press release from the tourism group. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)
Hong Kong's Fosun seeks Shanghai listing for Atlantis Sanya luxury resort
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 18, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wall St opens lower as Mideast de-escalation uncertainty weighs
FINANCE
2 hours ago
TVB.
Television Broadcasts swings to a profit of HK$59 million last year, proposes name change to TVB
FINANCE
25-03-2026 17:41 HKT
Man dies in suspected electrocution at Mui Wo beach
NEWS
16 hours ago
HK restaurants sweep top two spots at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.