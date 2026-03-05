logo
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Middle East conflict disrupts global air travel with GPS interference, reroutes, and rising fares: pilot

NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Middle East, United Arab Emirates, air travel

First Dubai–Hong Kong flight landed as services gradually resume
NEWS
20 hours ago
US President Donald Trump speaks during a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 2, 2026, in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Trump says 'too late' for Iran to seek talks
WORLD
03-03-2026 21:51 HKT
(File photo)
Cathay Pacific cancels flights to Riyadh, Dubai until March 14
NEWS
03-03-2026 19:07 HKT
(File photo)
Air freight costs set to surge 30pcs, says HAFFA
NEWS
03-03-2026 13:30 HKT
HKUST reports no students in exchange programs in Middle Eastern Countries
NEWS
02-03-2026 22:21 HKT
Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung (File Photo)
Jeffrey Lam urges caution for stranded HK businessmen amid Middle East travel disruptions
NEWS
02-03-2026 21:42 HKT
(File Photo)
432 HK residents in Middle East contacted ImmD amid uncertain situation; all reported safe
02-03-2026 20:23 HKT
A picture taken on March 2, 2026 in Barcelona shows Qualcomm's stand adverstising 6G technology during the inauguration of the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the world's biggest mobile technology showcase and fair. (AFP)
Middle East fighting overshadows world telecom show
WORLD
02-03-2026 20:12 HKT
A missile launched from Iran is pictured in the sky from the Bureij camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip on March 1, 2026. (AFP)
Israel vows intensified attacks: latest developments in US-Iran war
WORLD
02-03-2026 18:38 HKT
(File photo)
Middle East tensions disrupt 27 flights in HK
NEWS
02-03-2026 13:33 HKT
(Video) Derek Cheung announces engagement to youngest district councillor Angel Chong
SOCIAL BUZZ
17 hours ago
Gold rush in Yau Ma Tei as prices climb amid tensions
NEWS
03-03-2026 18:35 HKT
(Video) US sinks Iranian warship with torpedo in first such attack since WWII, at least 80 dead
WORLD
14 hours ago
