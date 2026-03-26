Chinese, Dutch ministers discuss Nexperia, trade, Chinese commerce ministry says

China is willing to resolve trade and economic issues with the Netherlands through dialogue and consultation, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao told the Dutch trade minister on the sidelines of a WTO meeting in Cameroon on Wednesday.

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The two also exchanged views on bilateral semiconductor cooperation and the chipmaker Nexperia, the Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement released on Thursday, without offering further details.

Relations between China and the Netherlands have been strained in recent months after Dutch authorities seized chipmaker Nexperia from its Chinese parent Wingtech in October 2025. In a phone call between Chinese and Dutch foreign ministers earlier this month, China's Wang Yi said the country appreciates the "positive signals" shown by the new Dutch government regarding ties with Beijing.

Reuters