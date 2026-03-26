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FINANCE

Nissin Foods records 65pc increase in net profit last year

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Japanese instant food giant Nissin Foods's (1475) net profit rose 64.9 percent to HK$331 million last year, with the final dividend at 15.88 HK cents per share.

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Its total revenue increased 4.96 percent to HK$4 billion, driven by the continued growth of the core instant noodles business, improved consumer sentiment in mainland China and increased demand in overseas markets.

Revenue from Hong Kong and other regions operations increased by 7.7 percent to HK$1.65 billion, mainly attributable to the steady performance of the instant noodles business in the Hong Kong market and increased demand in other regions. 

Currently, revenue from Hong Kong and other regions operations accounted for 41.5 percent of the company's total revenue.

The food maker's gross profit margin slightly increased by 0.2 percentage points to 34.6 percent in 2025 from 34.4 percent in 2024 due to a more favourable sales mix and the company’s continued implementation of cost efficiency initiatives, which effectively absorbed cost pressure and supported margin improvement.

Looking ahead, the company said with Hong Kong economy's steady development, it will continue to introduce premium products that offer superior taste and high-quality ingredients, while further expanding its portfolio to meet rising health-conscious consumer demand to broaden its income base.

 

Nissin Foods

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