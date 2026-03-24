Epic Games to cut more than 1,000 jobs as Fortnite usage falls

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Ebay slashes 6pc of workforce as e-commerce firm realigns operations
26-02-2026 22:19 HKT
Meta is cutting around 600 roles in AI unit, Axios reports
22-10-2025 22:19 HKT
Australia's ANZ to cut 3,500 jobs as new CEO Matos takes charge
09-09-2025 12:06 HKT
URA's new chief says cash flow tight in near term, no layoff plans
18-07-2025 18:15 HKT
Scale AI to cut 14pc of global staff following Meta investment
17-07-2025 11:31 HKT
Starbucks to enforce 4-day office return or offer exit package
15-07-2025 11:23 HKT
Woman dies after fainting on Cathay flight from Sydney to HK
23-03-2026 22:43 HKT
Hong Kong universities hit record $14.2b in research commercialization
23-03-2026 20:05 HKT