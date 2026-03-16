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FINANCE

HSBC to charge individual clients for counter cheque deposits, passbook updates from May

FINANCE
27 mins ago

by

Helen Zhong

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A logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2020. REUTERS
A logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2020. REUTERS
HSBCcheque depositpassbook update

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