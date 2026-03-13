logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Oil settles up 9% as Iran vows to keep Strait of Hormuz closed

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
oil pricesBrent futures

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Oil prices up 4% as supply fears mount despite record stocks release plan
FINANCE
12-03-2026 02:10 HKT
‘Three times cheaper’: HK drivers cross border for fuel as prices soar at home
NEWS
11-03-2026 17:59 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Oil prices dive as IEA eyes emergency release with Hormuz Strait in focus
FINANCE
11-03-2026 06:27 HKT
Oil prices jump 7% on Iran war, settle at highest since 2022
FINANCE
10-03-2026 03:54 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump reviews options to curb energy prices as Iran strikes roil markets
WORLD
10-03-2026 01:05 HKT
Drivers think twice at the pump as fuel prices hit three-year high
NEWS
09-03-2026 19:06 HKT
Wall St ends sharply lower as intensifying Iran war, soaring crude prompt selloff
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Orient Overseas. Reuters
Orient Overseas profit down 41pc to US$1.51b
FINANCE
9 hours ago
A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland, California, U.S., August 4, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
US trade deficit narrows in January as exports jump to record high
FINANCE
10 hours ago
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 15, 2025. REUTERS
Wall St opens lower as Middle East tensions lift oil prices to US$100
FINANCE
10 hours ago
HK to see 12-degree temperature swing ahead of cooler weekend
NEWS
11-03-2026 19:11 HKT
HK braces for an eight-degree temperature plunge tonight as monsoon sweeps in
NEWS
16 hours ago
Govt drops further legal action against Jimmy Lai after fraud conviction quashed
NEWS
11-03-2026 17:03 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.