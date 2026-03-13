Oil settles up 9% as Iran vows to keep Strait of Hormuz closed

Read More
Oil prices up 4% as supply fears mount despite record stocks release plan
12-03-2026 02:10 HKT
Oil prices dive as IEA eyes emergency release with Hormuz Strait in focus
11-03-2026 06:27 HKT
Oil prices jump 7% on Iran war, settle at highest since 2022
10-03-2026 03:54 HKT
Trump reviews options to curb energy prices as Iran strikes roil markets
10-03-2026 01:05 HKT
Drivers think twice at the pump as fuel prices hit three-year high
09-03-2026 19:06 HKT
HK to see 12-degree temperature swing ahead of cooler weekend
11-03-2026 19:11 HKT