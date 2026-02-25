logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HSBC annual profit falls on impairments, raises key target

FINANCE
25-02-2026 12:11 HKT
logo
logo
logo
HSBCprofitrevenuecreditbuyback

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
HSBC logo is seen in this illustration taken December 22, 2023. REUTERS
HSBC Hong Kong's pre-tax profit up 5 percent last year
FINANCE
25-02-2026 17:15 HKT
Reuters
HSBC's net interest income up 6 percent to US$34.8 billion last year
FINANCE
25-02-2026 16:48 HKT
REUTERS/Henry Romero
Two senior HSBC executives reportedly set to leave ahead of annual bonus payouts, Bloomberg says
FINANCE
25-02-2026 14:41 HKT
A journalist listens in front of a Standard Chartered bank logo in Hong Kong February 29, 2012. REUTERS
StanChart operating income up by 6 percent in 2025, HK remains top contributor
FINANCE
24-02-2026 17:13 HKT
The Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022. REUTERS
StanChart profit climbs but misses estimates, US$1.5 billion buyback launched
FINANCE
24-02-2026 14:14 HKT
REUTERS/Henry Romero
HSBC full-year profit expected to fall 10.7 pc, fourth dividend to rise nearly 17 pc
FINANCE
22-02-2026 19:23 HKT
A China Shipping container is seen at the port of Oakland, as trade tensions escalate over U.S. tariffs with China, in Oakland, California, U.S., April 10, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
US tariff revenue at risk in Supreme Court ruling tops US$175 billion, Penn-Wharton estimates
FINANCE
20-02-2026 21:20 HKT
FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of the Venetian Macao, part of Sands China Ltd's development in Macau, China, June 1, 2016. REUTERS
Sands China 2025 profit slides, but payout doubled, new chair named
FINANCE
13-02-2026 22:53 HKT
Bank of East Asia (BEA). Sing Tao
Shares of Bank of East Asia slumps 12 percent on profit slide
FINANCE
13-02-2026 13:58 HKT
Cans of Budweiser beer are displayed amid others on a supermarket shelf in Shanghai, China February 24, 2022. REUTERS
Budweiser APAC 2025 profit slumps on weak China performance
FINANCE
12-02-2026 11:31 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
17 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.