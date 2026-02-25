HSBC's net interest income up 6 percent to US$34.8 billion last year

Read More
HSBC annual profit falls on impairments, raises key target
25-02-2026 12:11 HKT
Shares of Bank of East Asia slumps 12 percent on profit slide
13-02-2026 13:58 HKT
China emissions 'flat or falling', but coal keeps growing
12-02-2026 15:15 HKT
Budweiser APAC 2025 profit slumps on weak China performance
12-02-2026 11:31 HKT
Canada's Manulife posts lower quarterly profit on North America weakness
12-02-2026 10:20 HKT
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT