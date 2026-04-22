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Anthropic's Mythos model accessed by unauthorized users

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

A small group of unauthorized users has accessed Anthropic's new Mythos AI model, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing documentation and a person familiar with the matter.

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A handful of users in a private online forum gained access to Mythos on the same day that Anthropic first announced a plan to release the model to a limited number of companies for testing purposes, the report said.

The group has been using Mythos regularly since then, though not for cybersecurity purposes, according to the report. 

"We're investigating a report claiming unauthorized access to Claude Mythos Preview through one of our third-party vendor environments," an Anthropic spokesperson said.

Announced on April 7, Mythos is being deployed as part of Anthropic's "Project Glasswing," a controlled initiative under which select organizations are permitted to use the unreleased Claude Mythos Preview model for defensive cybersecurity.

Mythos is a powerful AI model that has sparked concerns among regulators about its unprecedented ability to identify digital security vulnerabilities and potential for misuse. 

Reuters

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