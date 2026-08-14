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CHINA

Chinese car sales are booming almost everywhere - just not at home

CHINA
1 hour ago
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A person looks at a BYD Song Pro Flex vehicle during the launch of the Chinese automaker's first Brazilian-made plug-in hybrid flex-fuel car at the Museu da Cana in Sertaozinho, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, August 4, 2026. REUTERS/Joel Silva/File Photo
A person looks at a BYD Song Pro Flex vehicle during the launch of the Chinese automaker's first Brazilian-made plug-in hybrid flex-fuel car at the Museu da Cana in Sertaozinho, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, August 4, 2026. REUTERS/Joel Silva/File Photo

China's car industry is on a tear overseas, storming markets from Europe to Southeast Asia and heaping pressure on long-established automakers like Toyota Motor and Volkswagen.

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But it is a different story at home, where car sales have been in steady decline since late last year, as weak consumer demand and years of intense price competition have left the world's biggest auto market glutted with excess capacity.

While major Chinese car companies like BYD, Geely and Chery have long aspired to become global heavyweights, the industry's rapid expansion is now driven as much by economic necessity as by ambition, analysts and industry insiders say.

Faced with lacklustre domestic demand, China's automakers have an increasingly powerful incentive to accelerate a push overseas that was already well under way. That will only add to the squeeze on European and Japanese rivals already struggling to compete with China's technologically advanced, low-cost electric vehicles.

"Chinese automakers have excess manufacturing capacity, highly competitive supply chains, increasingly sophisticated products and a strong economic incentive to find growth outside China," said Bill Russo, CEO of Shanghai-based advisory firm Automobility.

Going global "is becoming a strategic necessity" for leading Chinese carmakers, he added.

Car sales in China fell by a fifth to 1.47 million vehicles in July from a year earlier, marking the 10th straight month of decline, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed on Tuesday.

Exports, meanwhile, surged 88% to 923,000 vehicles.

Although the data includes non-Chinese brands produced in China, the trend of double-digit falls at home and double-digit export growth holds up among domestic automakers.

Cui Dongshu, the head of the passenger car association, attributed the latest weakness to elevated fuel prices that hurt demand for gasoline-powered vehicles and persistent softness in the entry-level sedan segment.

More broadly, the car industry reflects the dynamics now playing out in the world's second-largest economy.

Booming factories and exports are propping up growth, while a weak property market and ailing consumer spending are curbing domestic demand.

Chinese policymakers are struggling with an economy that produces more than it can sell at home. For automakers, overseas markets offer an increasingly important outlet.

 

JAPAN-SIZED DROP

In the first half of this year, China's domestic car sales fell by 2.3 million vehicles from a year earlier, a 20% drop.

That's equivalent to all of the domestic new car registrations in Japan, the world's fourth-largest auto market, during the same period. Meanwhile, China's car exports jumped 71% during the first half.

HSBC analyst Yuqian Ding said domestic car demand was likely to stabilise and potentially begin recovering from late August through September as the new model cycle picks up momentum. Still, a V-shaped recovery appears unlikely, she said.

BYD, for example, has offset a 35% slump in domestic sales during the first seven months of the year with overseas sales surging 79% year-on-year. Brazil and Britain have emerged as its largest single-country markets outside China in 2026.

China's growing overseas presence poses a particular challenge for Japan. Since 2023, China has been the world's largest vehicle exporter, a title long held by its Asian rival.

"Japan's rise as an automotive exporter was built around manufacturing efficiency, quality and fuel economy," Russo said.

China's edge today is broader, he added, encompassing "electrification, batteries, software, intelligent features, supply-chain scale and very rapid product development."

"That combination could make China's globalisation considerably more disruptive."

 

 

CHINA AND JAPAN BATTLE FOR MARKET SHARE

The pressure from Chinese players is already visible in key overseas markets.

Japanese automakers held around 12% of Europe's passenger vehicle market share in the first quarter of 2026, little changed from four years earlier, according to Counterpoint Research. Over the same period, Chinese automakers expanded their share from just 3% to 16%, which registration data suggests came at the expense of some European, South Korean and U.S. rivals.

The gap is particularly stark in EVs. Chinese brands account for nearly a quarter of Europe's EV shipments, while Japanese automakers make up just under 5%.

"The real separation is in EVs," said Abhilash Gupta, research analyst at Counterpoint Research. "This is an electrification gap, not just a price story."

Increasingly, Chinese automakers are also moving beyond pure exports and building factories in Europe.

Counterpoint forecasts Chinese brands will capture more than 20% of Europe's overall passenger vehicle market and 29% of its EV market by 2030. "Tariffs can slow that curve, but they're not going to reverse it," Gupta said.

Reuters

Chinese car sales

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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