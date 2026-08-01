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CHINA

China's Commerce Ministry condemns US sanctions on firms over Xinjiang allegations

CHINA
2 hours ago
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(File photo from AP)
(File photo from AP)

China's Ministry of Commerce has issued a strong condemnation of the United States for adding Chinese companies to an entity list related to the "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act." 

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Beijing firmly opposes the move and has pledged to take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its enterprises.

In a response to press inquiries, a ministry spokesperson asserted that the U.S. action is devoid of any factual basis. 

The spokesperson characterized the sanctions as a typical act of "economic coercion," accusing the U.S. of using its domestic laws to arbitrarily penalize Chinese companies under the pretext of human rights and forced labor concerns.

According to the ministry, these measures severely damage the rights of the targeted companies and undermine the stability of global industry and supply chains.

The spokesperson reiterated China's position that Xinjiang is socially harmonious and stable, stating that no form of so-called forced labor exists in the region. 

Beijing is urging Washington to immediately cease its attacks and smears against Xinjiang, stop manipulating the forced labor issue, and halt its unreasonable suppression of Chinese businesses.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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