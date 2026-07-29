China says it will defend its research institutions, after US sanctions list

China's commerce ministry said on Wednesday it will take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese research institutions, after the United States put them on a sanctions list.

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Beijing firmly opposes the move and urges the United States to stop "baseless smearing" of Chinese research institutions and promptly "correct the mistakes", the ministry added in a statement.

Last week, the U.S. Department of War updated its list of foreign institutions engaging in what it called "problematic activities" to include Chinese defence-related academies as well as other universities, such as Shanghai's Fudan University.

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