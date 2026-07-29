logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China says it will defend its research institutions, after US sanctions list

CHINA
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A Chinese flag flutters at the Chinese Ministry of Commerce building in Beijing, China June 4, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo
A Chinese flag flutters at the Chinese Ministry of Commerce building in Beijing, China June 4, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo

China's commerce ministry said on Wednesday it will take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese research institutions, after the United States put them on a sanctions list.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Beijing firmly opposes the move and urges the United States to stop "baseless smearing" of Chinese research institutions and promptly "correct the mistakes", the ministry added in a statement.

Last week, the U.S. Department of War updated its list of foreign institutions engaging in what it called "problematic activities" to include Chinese defence-related academies as well as other universities, such as Shanghai's Fudan University.

Reutes

Chinaresearch institutionsUSsanctions list

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The national flags of China and Iran fly in Tiananmen Square, China, February 14, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
Iran to get Chinese shoulder-launched missile systems in weeks, sources say
CHINA
13 mins ago
The seal of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) adorns a lectern during a press conference in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 16, 2025. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
US curbs virus research Trump blamed for Covid pandemic
WORLD
1 hour ago
Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS
China sets overnight reverse repo rate steady at 1.25pc, sources say
FINANCE
1 hour ago
A visitor high-fives a humanoid robot at the Keenon Robotics booth during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 18, 2026. REUTERS
Trump administration bans new Chinese humanoid robots, to protect US AI buildout
FINANCE
2 hours ago
US consumer confidence eases in July
FINANCE
14 hours ago
The logo of Meta at the Meta Lab in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 20, 2026. REUTERS
Meta, BlackRock partner on US$14 billion El Paso data center venture
FINANCE
14 hours ago
US single-family home prices increase in May, FHFA says
FINANCE
15 hours ago
Reuters
US goods trade deficit contracts less than expected in June
FINANCE
15 hours ago
People look at colorful bags on display at a bag store in a shopping mall in Beijing, China, July 8, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China denies "weak demand leads to overcapacity" claim
FINANCE
19 hours ago
A Chinese flag is displayed next to a "Made in China" sign seen on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
China starts production of home-grown immersion DUV chipmaking tools
INNOVATION
20 hours ago
Nicholas Tse sheds tears at concert as family bids farewell to Patrick Tse
GOSSIP
17 hours ago
10 mainland women arrested in Tsuen Wan anti-vice operation
NEWS
28-07-2026 04:04 HKT
Mainland man stabbed in neck at Mong Kok building, 3 Thai women taken for questioning
NEWS
6 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.