logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Taiwan lawmakers to remove legal hurdles for Starlink to operate

CHINA
58 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on a screen during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on a screen during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Lawmakers in Taiwan are set to approve changes to a law that will open the door for Starlink to operate its satellite internet services on the island, which is seeking to secure its communications in case of a conflict with China.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Taiwan faces the constant threat of an invasion by Beijing, which claims it is part of its territory and in recent years has ramped up military pressure on its tiny neighbour.

The self-ruled island, which has no low Earth orbit satellites of its own, relies on subsea telecoms cables to connect it to the rest of the world.

Its Chunghwa Telecom has struck deals with several foreign satellite companies, including European firm Eutelsat, to provide back-up telecommunications in case of war or natural disaster.

But Elon Musk's Starlink, which dominates the global satellite communications sector with thousands of satellites in orbit and operations in dozens of countries, is not among them.

Legal requirements for telecoms operators to have a Taiwanese chairperson and foreign ownership caps of 49 percent have deterred the firm from entering Taiwan's market, lawmakers told AFP.

To boost the resiliency of the island's phone and internet services, they want to amend the Telecommunications Management Act to allow a case-by-case review process that could exempt companies, such as Starlink, from these rules.

"To put it bluntly, if a cross-strait conflict were to break out and CCP (Beijing) cut all of Taiwan's submarine cables... Taiwan would have virtually no means of communicating with the outside world," said Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Huang Chien-hao.

"We've also seen in the recent wars, including the Iran-US war, the war between Ukraine and Russia, and during the initial unrest in Iran, much of the information the outside world received was transmitted through Starlink satellite," he said.

"That's why this is essential for national communications resilience."

 

- Diversified services -

 

The proposed changes have already been approved by a parliamentary committee, with the support of the opposition KMT and Taiwan People's Party -- which control parliament -- and President Lai Ching-te's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The amendments are expected to be passed by parliament after a third reading as early as Friday.

"Our goal is to have diversified satellite services," said KMT lawmaker Ko Ju-chun.

"Taiwan should be able to connect to any satellite constellation because Taiwan is a place that most needs sufficient internet connectivity in order to ensure our safety, communications security and national security."

Taiwanese authorities have already seen what happens when subsea cables are disconnected.

In February 2023, two telecoms lines serving Taiwan's outlying Matsu archipelago were severed, disrupting communications for weeks.

Taiwan has also learned lessons from Ukraine, where Starlink has been a vital communications tool for the country's forces fighting Russia's troops.

However, some in Taiwan are wary of relying too heavily on Starlink after Musk admitted blocking a Ukraine attack on Russian warships by turning off internet access to the system.

Musk's business ties with China and his previous comments that Taiwan should become part of China have also angered the island.

Huang said the government would need to strike agreements with Starlink to ensure its communications services continued operating "during disasters or emergencies".

"The purpose of these amendments is to equip the government with the tools to introduce greater communications backup capacity, provided that national security requirements are fully met," DPP lawmaker Lin Chun-hsien said.

 

- Other obstacles -

 

Even with the changes, however, it is unclear if Starlink will be interested in making its satellite service available to the island.

Cathy Fang, a policy analyst at the government-backed Research Institute for Democracy, Society and Emerging Technology, said telecom operators faced other barriers to entering Taiwan.

"Operators would still need to address spectrum access, ground infrastructure, terminal deployment, cybersecurity and data-governance requirements, market size, and commercial viability," Fang told AFP.

"The amendment would remove a major legal obstacle, but the final decision would remain a commercial judgment for SpaceX."

Digital Affairs Minister Lin Yi-jing said Monday that Starlink had previously indicated to the government that its interest in the Taiwan market was "not particularly high".

Taiwan's 4G and 5G population coverage already exceeded 99.9 percent so Starlink believes "there is limited commercial potential" in the market," Lin said.

Nevertheless, Chunghwa Telecom chairman Alex Chien said Tuesday that the Taiwanese company was open to becoming Starlink's "exclusive agent" or forming a joint venture.

"We're not ruling anything out. It depends on the other party," he said.

AFP

Taiwanlawmakerslegal hurdlesStarlink

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Taiwanese influencer praises Cathay Pacific for efficient rebooking after missed connection
SOCIAL BUZZ
20 hours ago
Photo by I-HWA CHENG / AFP The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is seen during its 2026 second quarter earnings conference ,in Taipei on July 16, 2026.
Taiwan chipmaker TSMC to invest another US$100 bn in Arizona fabs
CHINA
23 hours ago
Packaged Taiwanese Irwin mangoes are displayed at a fruit processing facility in Taichung, Taiwan, July 1, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Taiwan's premium mangoes wing their way to Europe for the first time
CHINA
15-07-2026 10:32 HKT
Strong wind rattles trees at a port as Typhoon Bavi passes through, in Ishigaki, Japan, July 11, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
China evacuates over one million as Typhoon Bavi nears
CHINA
11-07-2026 12:44 HKT
TOPSHOT - Statues outside Keelung's Dianji Temple are covered with protective tarpaulins ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Bavi in Keelung on July 10, 2026 (Photo by I-Hwa Cheng / AFP)
Hundreds flee homes in Taiwan ahead of biggest typhoon in decades
CHINA
10-07-2026 12:27 HKT
New Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long attends the inauguration ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan February 26, 2018. REUTERS.
Taiwan central bank chief warns of AI bubble risk
INNOVATION
09-07-2026 16:27 HKT
A satellite image shows Super Typhoon Bavi over the Philippine Sea on July 8, 2026. NASA WORLDVIEW/Handout via REUTERS
China, Taiwan brace for Typhoon Bavi, possibly the most powerful storm in years
CHINA
09-07-2026 10:42 HKT
A volunteer marks a mangrove land crab during the annual breeding season, as part of a monitoring effort to estimate population numbers and track their migration to the sea to spawn, at Taijiang National Park in Tainan, Taiwan, July 3, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Taiwan's migrating crab population rebounds thanks to safer road crossings
CHINA
08-07-2026 13:58 HKT
source: Taiwanese media
Taiwan police arrest alleged ticket-scalping ringleader
CHINA
06-07-2026 18:35 HKT
The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan March 29, 2016. REUTERS
Foxconn second-quarter revenue jumps, company cautions on geopolitics
FINANCE
05-07-2026 16:32 HKT
Police launch anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung
NEWS
16-07-2026 03:17 HKT
Taobao-backed PapaHome to launch massive lifestyle flagship in Causeway Bay
NEWS
20 hours ago
logo
(Video) Ex-pageant contestant confronts sneaker scammer at Mong Kok MTR station to claw back cash
SOCIAL BUZZ
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.