logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

North Korean, Chinese leaders agree to boost ties at Pyongyang summit

CHINA
4 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watch a march-past as Kim holds a welcome ceremony for Xi at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea June 8, 2026. Yin Bogu/Xinhua via REUTERS
Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watch a march-past as Kim holds a welcome ceremony for Xi at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea June 8, 2026. Yin Bogu/Xinhua via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and China's Xi Jinping agreed to expand cooperation in the areas of politics, economy and culture at a summit in Pyongyang that opened a new chapter in ties, the North's official KCNA news agency said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Making his first visit in seven years to China's only formal treaty ally, Xi told Kim he aimed to drive progress in ties, and both agreed to strive for closer strategic communication through visits by high-level officials, KCNA said.

Kim told Xi he would fully support the "One China principle," which Beijing views as meaning that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one country, regardless of changes in the international situation, it added.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced ​the use of force to bring the island under Beijing's control, although Taipei rejects the sovereignty claims.

On Tuesday, Xi visited Pyongyang's Sino-Korean Friendship Tower that commemorates Chinese soldiers who died in the Korean War, China's official Xinhua news agency said.

It was not immediately clear if the leaders planned further talks, but they jointly planted a fir tree in the grounds of a key political training school for party cadres, which Xinhua said symbolised "ever-renewing friendship".

ANALYSTS SEE CONTRASTING PRIORITIES

Despite the expressions of goodwill, however, analysts saw contrasting priorities in the official summaries of the visit.

While Xinhua detailed proposals ranging from high-level exchanges to trade and agriculture, along with restoration of transport links, KCNA cast the summit more broadly as a pact of equal partners, the analysts said.

Pyongyang stressed regime dignity and the neighbours' "special relationship," added Lim Eul-chul, a professor at South Korea's Kyungnam University, while Beijing emphasised practical state-to-state ties and its initiatives for international order.

"North Korea removed elements that could make it look like a subordinate, dependent or beneficiary party, and rewrote the relationship as one between equals," said Hong Min, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification.

"It amplified signals of solidarity, such as anti-U.S. and Taiwan-related messages, while erasing signals of dependence or subordination."

China is North Korea's biggest trade partner and analysts have said Xi's trip could focus on trade and tourism.

"There are certainly good hopes for China-North Korea relations," said Zhu, a 43-year-old doctor in Beijing who felt a gap still remains to be bridged, however.

"I feel that sometimes the two countries may appear quite friendly on the surface, but in reality there are still many issues," added Zhu who declined to give her full name.

PATRIOTIC SONGS

Xi and first lady Peng Liyuan attended a performance of Chinese and North Korean songs, accompanied by Kim and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, along with high-ranking officials.

The songs highlighted "the value and closeness of DPRK-China friendship," KCNA said, referring to the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Kim also hosted a banquet for Xi and his delegation, at which Xi voiced his desire to "share friendship" with Kim, the news agency said.

Chinese-North Korean relations had reached a "new historical starting point," Xi said at the event marking the 65th anniversary of the neighbours' friendship treaty, KCNA added.

Xi vowed that Beijing would not swerve from its commitment to safeguard common interests, Xinhua said on Monday.

But North Korean media did not say if Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme or relations with the United States figured in the talks.

The absence of such mentions suggests Beijing would like the visit cast in terms of the ties between the two countries, said Ja Ian Chong, a political science professor at the National University Of Singapore.

During his first term, U.S. President Donald Trump met Kim three times, before the unprecedented diplomatic effort broke down over U.S. demands for North Korea to give up nuclear weapons. Trump has said he would be willing to restart talks.

"While it is highly likely that the leaders of China and North Korea would confer before Kim might meet Trump again, it is doubtful that Xi will serve as a catalyst for U.S.-North Korea talks," said Leif-Eric Easley, professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.

Xi is set to return to China on Tuesday afternoon, the Yonhap news agency said.

Reuters

Updated 2.22pm

North Korean leadersChinese leadersboost tiesPyongyangsummit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP This picture taken on September 4, 2025 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 5, 2025 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
Russia, US and nuclear: What to expect from Xi-Kim summit
CHINA
05-06-2026 19:05 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool/File Photo
China's Xi to visit North Korea as Beijing seeks deeper Pyongyang ties
CHINA
05-06-2026 11:51 HKT
President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping stand together as they tour the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, May 14. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
No major breakthroughs in Trump-Xi summit, UN chief says
CHINA
20-05-2026 17:31 HKT
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer speaks with reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 2, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
US expects 'double-digit billions' in Chinese farm purchases after Trump-Xi summit, says Greer
WORLD
15-05-2026 09:46 HKT
Cattle gather in a feedlot at Callicrate Beef, a vertically integrated ranch-to-market meat produce in Saint Francis, Kansas, U.S., March 20, 2026. REUTERS/Cheney Orr/File Photo
China renews licences for hundreds of US beef exporters amid Trump-Xi summit
CHINA
14-05-2026 13:23 HKT
A Taiwan flag flutters in Taipei, Taiwan, May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Ahead of Trump-Xi summit, China warns on US arms sales to Taiwan
CHINA
13-05-2026 15:03 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they hold a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
U.S. CEOs seek China business gains from Trump-Xi summit
CHINA
12-05-2026 20:59 HKT
Customs officers inspect a shipment of sorghum from the U.S. on a cargo ship at the port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China February 11, 2020. Picture taken February 11, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Xi-Trump summit may yield farm deal, but China has limited soybean appetite
CHINA
12-05-2026 13:44 HKT
Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration picture taken June 14, 2022. REUTERS
Yuan hovers near three-year high ahead of Trump-Xi summit
FINANCE
12-05-2026 12:03 HKT
Cattle gather in a feedlot at Callicrate Beef, a vertically integrated ranch-to-market meat produce in Saint Francis, Kansas, U.S., March 20, 2026. REUTERS/Cheney Orr/File Photo
US beef producers hope China access is on Trump-Xi summit menu
CHINA
08-05-2026 13:13 HKT
(Online photo)
‘Water ride on wheels’: Open-top bus tour goes viral after rain-soaked adventure
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKO issues first Black Rainstorm Warning of the year at 8.35pm
NEWS
17 hours ago
logo
(Video) Fireball erupts as firefighters tackle lithium battery blaze in Tsing Yi container truck
NEWS
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.