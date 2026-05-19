logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Taiwan opposition vote to impeach president fails

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Members of Taiwan's opposition parties 'KMT' and 'Taiwan People's Party' vote on an impeachment motion against President Lai Ching-te at Legislative Yuan chamber in Taipei on May 19, 2026. (Photo by I-Hwa Cheng / AFP)
Members of Taiwan's opposition parties 'KMT' and 'Taiwan People's Party' vote on an impeachment motion against President Lai Ching-te at Legislative Yuan chamber in Taipei on May 19, 2026. (Photo by I-Hwa Cheng / AFP)

Taiwan's opposition lawmakers made a failed bid on Tuesday to impeach President Lai Ching-te, after the number of votes in favour of the motion fell well short of the minimum required.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Lai and his Democratic Progressive Party have been locked in a bitter conflict with the two opposition parties that control the parliament since he took office in May 2024.

Lawmakers from the Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People's Party (TPP) launched impeachment proceedings after Lai and his premier refused to sign off on a revenue-sharing bill passed by parliament.

Both sides have accused each other of violating the democratic island's constitution.

Opposition legislators have described Lai as "dictatorial". DPP lawmaker Wu Szu-yao said Monday the KMT and TPP "are coordinating with external hostile forces to manipulate Taiwan's political struggles."

Fifty-six lawmakers supported impeaching Lai and 50 were against it. The number of votes in favour was below the minimum two-thirds of the 113-seat parliament needed for the motion to succeed.

Premier Cho Jung-tai vowed Tuesday to "continue to push for reconciliation and coexistence" with the opposition parties.

But divisions remain deep. A key point of contention between Lai's government and the opposition has been over how much to spend on defending the island against a potential attack from China.

China claims Taiwan is part of its territory and has threatened to seize it by force.

The KMT and TPP rejected the government's proposed NT$1.25 trillion in spending on critical weapons, that included US arms and domestically procured drones and other munitions.

Instead, after months of political wrangling, the opposition parties passed a budget of NT$780 billion for US arms only.

Lai, an outspoken defender of Taiwan's sovereignty, has accused China of being the "root cause" of instability in the region.

The KMT, which favours closer relations with China and whose chairperson Cheng Li-wun recently went to Beijing to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, blames Lai for worsening cross-strait tensions.

AFP

Taiwan opposition vote to impeach president fails

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrive for a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China September 3, 2025. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS
Xi to host 'old friend' Putin as China projects stable global role after Trump visit
CHINA
24 mins ago
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
Niger, China reach oil deals after months of disputes
CHINA
2 hours ago
A nozzle is attached under the wing of an aircraft during refuelling with jet fuel at Cointrin Airport, amid tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 24, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
Australia secures more jet fuel from China, urea from Brunei
CHINA
3 hours ago
Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council via a video link in Moscow, Russia, May 18, 2026. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS
Putin says Russia, China ready to back each other on issues such as protecting sovereignty
CHINA
4 hours ago
Zhou Qunfei sat between world's richest man Elon Musk and Apple CEO Tim Cook at a state banquet. Screenshot from CCTV
From factory worker to glass queen: Zhou Qunfei sits between Musk and Cook at state banquet
CHINA
13 hours ago
Angry Chinese table tennis fans demand apology for flag gaffe
CHINA
18-05-2026 13:38 HKT
5.2-magnitude quake kills two in south China: state media
CHINA
18-05-2026 12:27 HKT
China sends rescue workers to Guangxi flood site
CHINA
17-05-2026 17:39 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping while leaving after a visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, China, May 15, 2026. (Reuters)
China signals tariff cuts, advances in farm market access after Trump-Xi summit
CHINA
17-05-2026 12:54 HKT
An Iranian woman walks next to a mural on a street in Tehran, Iran, May 11, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Trump says Xi agrees Iran must open strait, China says war shouldn't have started
CHINA
16-05-2026 16:04 HKT
MTR to open new platforms at Airport Station with major ticket lucky draw to celebrate
NEWS
18 hours ago
source: Facebook
‘On a working holiday’: Employer blasts domestic helper for ‘princess behavior’ and early exit
SOCIAL BUZZ
23 hours ago
Female student's last-minute decision to abort dive saves her life as five Italian researchers die in Maldives cave tragedy
WORLD
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.