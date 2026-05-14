Trump invites Xi to White House on September 24

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to the White House for a visit on September 24 during a state banquet Xi held for Trump in Beijing.

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Addressing a banquet on the first full day of a closely watched summit in Beijing, Trump added that the talks earlier with Xi had been "extremely positive."

"We had extremely positive and productive conversations and meetings today with the Chinese delegation earlier," said Trump in the lavish Great Hall of the People, describing the evening as "another cherished opportunity to discuss among friends".

Xi said that the relationship between China and the U.S. is the most important bilateral relationship in the world today and the two countries "must make it work and never mess it up."

He added that the "rejuvenation of China" and "Make America Great Again" can go hand in hand.

"Achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great again can totally go hand in hand, help each other succeed, and advance the wellbeing of the whole world," Xi said, a reference to Trump's MAGA movement.

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(Reuters and AFP)