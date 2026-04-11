logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China's Li flushes toilet trouble at Masters

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Golf - The 150th Open Championship - Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland, Britain - July 15, 2022 China's Haotong Li tees off on the 11th during the second round REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/File Photo
Golf - The 150th Open Championship - Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland, Britain - July 15, 2022 China's Haotong Li tees off on the 11th during the second round REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

Chinese golfer Li Haotong battled through illness and into Masters contention with four consecutive birdies Friday, despite being so sick in the morning he could barely leave the bathroom.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking after his second-round 69 propelled him to just a shot off the clubhouse lead, Li admitted he was surprised to have even completed 18 holes, let alone reach the tournament midway point at four-under-par.

I "went to the toilet last night a lot of times, and this morning when I got to the golf course and was still feeling really bad and kind of, like, (living) in the toilet," he told reporters.

"I was feeling really, really bad. No energy, fuzzy, want to throw up something. I actually just planned to play a few holes, see how it goes," he said.

"If (I was) really sick, then I probably just decide not to. So glad I survived today."

Li, the top-ranked Chinese golfer and world number 84, birdied his second hole on Friday, but endured an otherwise shaky front nine including two bogies.

Somehow he then pulled himself together and scored straight birdies on holes 13 through 16.

Li sank a nine-foot putt on 13 to begin his hot streak, then nearly holed a 150-foot approach iron on 14 to leave himself an tap-in for birdie.

Despite running his ball way off the back of the par-five 15th, Li threaded an extraordinary recovery wedge through the trees.

"I think the best moment is that number 15, the par-5," he said. "I got the wind wrong. It was a super tough chip over there and I got something, like, incredibly up and down."

He then completed the run by barely missing a hole-in-one on the par-three 16th.

"Especially after that four birdies, somehow I felt quite nice... Major makes me feel good," he joked after.

AFP

ChinaLitoilet troubleMasters

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi as they meet in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 10, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
China's top diplomat meets North Korea's Kim, calls for closer coordination
CHINA
2 hours ago
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Florence Lo
China adds fourth set of listing standards for ChiNext board
FINANCE
20 hours ago
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi listens to a question about the situation in the Middle East during a budget committee session of the House of Councillors at Parliament in Tokyo on April 7, 2026. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Japan downgrades 'intimidating' China as ties sour
CHINA
21 hours ago
Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP Pakistani police officers stand guard near the President House in the Red Zone area in Islamabad on April 10, 2026.
"In Pakistan's mediation to end Mideast war, China may hold the key"
WORLD
21 hours ago
Cheng Li-wun, chairperson of the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan's largest opposition party, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China April 10, 2026, in this screengrab from a video provided by CTI. CTI via REUTERS
China will not tolerate independence for Taiwan, Xi tells island's opposition leader
CHINA
22 hours ago
China's national flag flutters in the wind lit by sunrise in Beijing, China, November 20, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China issues second batch of bonds to fund consumer trade
FINANCE
10-04-2026 11:44 HKT
Staff sort fruits at a Walmart in Beijing, China, September 23, 2019. Picture taken September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China sees first producer inflation in over three years
FINANCE
10-04-2026 10:00 HKT
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C) is welcomed by North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui (R) upon arriving on a two-day visit at Pyongyang International Airport on April 9, 2026. (AFP)
China FM vows deeper ties with North Korea on trip to Pyongyang
CHINA
09-04-2026 22:19 HKT
A person poses with a dose of Pfizer COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) in this illustration picture taken in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, U.S. September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
China removes national TV medical advertisements with false claims
CHINA
09-04-2026 16:29 HKT
An Iranian flag hangs amidst the rubble of a building of the Sharif University of Technology, which was damaged in a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 7, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights
China hopes 'relevant parties' can grasp chance at peace in Iran war
CHINA
09-04-2026 15:58 HKT
Causeway Bay standoff resolved after nearly two hours, major traffic disruption eases
NEWS
20 hours ago
$36,000 taken in suspected armed robbery at Wan Chai bank
NEWS
10-04-2026 13:19 HKT
Japanese quantum physicist quits University of Tokyo for HKUST with triple pay, 10x lab budget
NEWS
10-04-2026 05:41 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.