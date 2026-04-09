China removes national TV medical advertisements with false claims

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China has removed all medical advertisements on national TV channels containing false claims as of the end of March, the country's National Radio and Television Administration said on Thursday.
In August, the regulator launched a national campaign in response to the problem of false claims, including exaggerations and false promotions, according to a post on its website.
It said it would continue monitoring the situation.
Reuters
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