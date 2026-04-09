logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China hopes 'relevant parties' can grasp chance at peace in Iran war

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
An Iranian flag hangs amidst the rubble of a building of the Sharif University of Technology, which was damaged in a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 7, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights
An Iranian flag hangs amidst the rubble of a building of the Sharif University of Technology, which was damaged in a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 7, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights

China's foreign ministry said it hoped the "relevant parties can grasp this chance at peace and bring the region back to stability as soon as possible" after the U.S. and Iran agreed to a ceasefire in the weeks-long Middle East war.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

China said it has maintained communication with all parties and "actively sought to promote reconciliation and prevent further fighting," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in a daily press briefing.

Late on Tuesday, both the U.S. and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire to the conflict that has rattled global markets and sparked geopolitical upheaval.

Beijing hoped that relevant parties would seize the opportunity for peace, "resolve differences through dialogue and consultation and work towards to early restoration of peace and stability in the Gulf and the Middle East region," Mao said.

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to retain military assets in the Middle East until a peace deal with Iran is reached and warned of a major escalation in fighting if it failed to comply with the terms of the ceasefire. Oil prices rose again on concerns over supply and fears restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz will remain for now. 

Reuters

Chinarelevant partieschancepeaceIranwar

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo by IBRAHIM AMRO / AFP Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire following an Israeli strike at the Corniche al-Mazraa neighbourhood of Beirut on April 8, 2026.
UN chief warns Israeli strikes on Lebanon pose 'grave risk' to US-Iran truce: spokesman
WORLD
1 hour ago
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
Two Chinese firms including Manycore Tech kicks off Hong Kong IPOs to raise up to $3.8b
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Demonstrators burn props during a protest against the US-Israel military action in Iran, near the US Embassy in Manila on April 9, 2026. (Photo by Jam STA ROSA / AFP)
Iran's economy was weak before the war, now it's worse
WORLD
1 hour ago
A map showing the Strait of Hormuz and a 3D printed oil pipeline are seen in this illustration taken March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
Iran announces alternative routes in Hormuz strait
WORLD
2 hours ago
Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan's largest opposition party, speaks upon visiting Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China April 8, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Taiwan opposition leader talks peace with China as her party skips defence talks in Taipei
CHINA
4 hours ago
A man burns a picture of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest against the US-Israel military action in Iran, near the US Embassy in Manila on April 9, 2026. (Photo by Jam STA ROSA / AFP)
'Total victory' or TACO? Trump faces questions on Iran deal
WORLD
5 hours ago
Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary To Lam takes his oath as Vietnam's President during the legislature's session at the National Assembly in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 7, 2026. National Assembly/Handout via REUTERS
As ties warm, Vietnam's top leader schedules China visit
CHINA
5 hours ago
Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV / AFP This file photo illustration shows the DeepSeek app on a mobile phone in Hong Kong on January 28, 2025.
Waiting for DeepSeek: new model to test China's AI ambitions
CHINA
5 hours ago
A man shouts slogans as people gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran says peace talks would be 'unreasonable' following Israeli strikes
WORLD
6 hours ago
Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
FCC to vote on proposal to ban Chinese labs from testing US electronics
INNOVATION
7 hours ago
(File Photo)
Discovery Bay egg hunt cancellation sparks 16 complaints, $8,000 in losses
NEWS
23 hours ago
Qatar Airways aircraft parked at Teruel Airport in Spain, as airlines move planes away from escalating conflict in the Middle East, in Teruel, Spain, March 20, 2026. (Reuters)
Qatar Airways to restore service to and from Doha to over 120 destinations by mid-May
WORLD
21 hours ago
Park Island cancels six weekday ferry services, replaced by bus services
NEWS
08-04-2026 13:15 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.