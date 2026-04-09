logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

As ties warm, Vietnam's top leader schedules China visit

CHINA
7 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary To Lam takes his oath as Vietnam's President during the legislature's session at the National Assembly in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 7, 2026. National Assembly/Handout via REUTERS
Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary To Lam takes his oath as Vietnam's President during the legislature's session at the National Assembly in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 7, 2026. National Assembly/Handout via REUTERS

Vietnam's top leader To Lam will visit China next week, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said on Thursday, as ties between the two nations continue to warm.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Reuters first reported on the Vietnamese state president and party chief's planned visit to its much larger and economically significant neighbour from April 14 to 17.

In what would be his first overseas trip since he was elected state president, Lam will be meeting his counterpart, President Xi Jinping, according to sources.

That Lam has chosen China for his first visit "fully demonstrates the high importance attached to the development of relations between the two parties and the two countries", the Chinese foreign ministry said.

China looks forward to deepening its comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily news briefing.

China and Vietnam have been growing closer, with cooperation breakthroughs in multiple sensitive fields, including rail links, special economic zones in Vietnam set close to China and having Chinese tech in Vietnam's 5G network.

With trade and investment the backbone of bilateral ties, officials have said both countries could sign new agreements on telecom infrastructures and other sectors during the upcoming visit.

China is the Southeast Asian nation's largest trading partner, while Vietnam holds top spot in ASEAN as China's largest partner with deeply integrated supply chains.

Vietnam and China reaffirmed bilateral economic cooperation as recently as last month when Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in Hanoi.

Lam's last visit to China was in August 2024 during which Xi prepared a tea gathering at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. That was soon after Lam was appointed the general secretary of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party.

Still, historical sensitivities over maritime claims remain the most testy part of the neighbours' relations. Both communist neighbours maintain differing views over boundaries in the South China Sea, which Vietnam calls East Sea. 

Reuters

Updated 5.15pm

Vietnamtop leaderfour-day visitChina

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A person poses with a dose of Pfizer COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) in this illustration picture taken in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, U.S. September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
China removes national TV medical advertisements with false claims
CHINA
2 hours ago
An Iranian flag hangs amidst the rubble of a building of the Sharif University of Technology, which was damaged in a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 7, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights
China hopes 'relevant parties' can grasp chance at peace in Iran war
CHINA
3 hours ago
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
Two Chinese firms including Manycore Tech kicks off Hong Kong IPOs to raise up to $3.8b
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan's largest opposition party, speaks upon visiting Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China April 8, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Taiwan opposition leader talks peace with China as her party skips defence talks in Taipei
CHINA
6 hours ago
Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV / AFP This file photo illustration shows the DeepSeek app on a mobile phone in Hong Kong on January 28, 2025.
Waiting for DeepSeek: new model to test China's AI ambitions
CHINA
7 hours ago
Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
FCC to vote on proposal to ban Chinese labs from testing US electronics
INNOVATION
8 hours ago
China’s national flag flutters in the wind lit by sunrise in Beijing, China, November 20, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China's record purchase boosts Brazil monthly oil exports to second-highest
FINANCE
8 hours ago
Members of the media raise hands to ask questions as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds a press conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, China, March 8, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
China's top diplomat to visit North Korea this week
CHINA
23 hours ago
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
Global banks scale back China rate-cut calls, see policy rate on hold this year
FINANCE
08-04-2026 17:55 HKT
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer speaks with reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 2, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Trump will pursue stability with China's Xi in May meeting, USTR Greer says
CHINA
08-04-2026 17:41 HKT
(File Photo)
Discovery Bay egg hunt cancellation sparks 16 complaints, $8,000 in losses
NEWS
08-04-2026 17:30 HKT
Qatar Airways aircraft parked at Teruel Airport in Spain, as airlines move planes away from escalating conflict in the Middle East, in Teruel, Spain, March 20, 2026. (Reuters)
Qatar Airways to restore service to and from Doha to over 120 destinations by mid-May
WORLD
22 hours ago
2 crashes within an hour on San Tin Highway leave minibus driver dead, 17 hurt
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.