logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

S. Korea orders over 100 Chinese students to leave over fake degrees

CHINA
4 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

South Korean authorities have ordered more than 100 Chinese students to leave the country after discovering they used fraudulent US university degrees to gain admission to a Korean university, Yonhap News Agency reported.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Ministry of Justice launched an investigation into an international exchange program and found that 112 Chinese students had submitted fake US bachelor's degree certificates. A subsequent expansion of the probe uncovered even more Chinese students involved.

According to legal sources cited by Yonhap, five of the Chinese students who were ordered to leave after being caught in the expanded investigation have filed an administrative lawsuit against the Gwangju Immigration Office.

The five students transferred to Honam University, a private university in Gwangju, as transfer students last September. Under the program, students who completed three years of education at an overseas university could earn a degree after one year of study at Honam.

The students argue they diligently participated in online courses at a "US university" and obtained certificates that received apostille certification from the US government. They claim it was difficult for individuals to verify such international credentials and relied on study abroad agencies for admission. They contend that the immigration office's orders to revoke their stay permits and leave the country are improper and are demanding their cancellation.

South Korea Chinese students fake degrees

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) shakes hands with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (R) during their meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on April 3, 2026. JUNG YEON-JE/Pool via REUTERS
South Korea, France to upgrade ties as Macron trip overshadowed by Middle East crisis
WORLD
03-04-2026 09:57 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung delivers a speech on the government's first supplementary budget bill of 2026 at the National Assembly in Seoul on April 2, 2026. (Photo by JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL / AFP)
South Korea president says economy on 'wartime footing' over Iran war
CHINA
02-04-2026 17:55 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung shakes hands with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during their meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, April 1, 2026. Yonhap via REUTERS
South Korea and Indonesia discuss energy security, sign agreements on minerals and tech
WORLD
01-04-2026 20:34 HKT
Cars line up at a gas station in Seoul, South Korea, March 9, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea's Lee: more active response needed on energy situation
WORLD
31-03-2026 10:24 HKT
South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung delivers his speech during an event marking Korea's 107th anniversary of the March 1st Independence Movement in Seoul, South Korea, March 1, 2026. Yonhap via REUTERS
South Korea's Lee to pursue wartime command, selective conscription
WORLD
27-03-2026 19:15 HKT
Cranes and shipping containers are seen at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, April 2, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea enforces naphtha export ban amid Middle East supply disruptions
WORLD
27-03-2026 10:38 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung listens to a reporter’s question during a press conference to mark the first anniversary of the December 3, 2024, martial law declaration by former President Yoon Suk Yeol, at the Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, December 3, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
South Korea to roll out $17 bn 'wartime' budget
WORLD
26-03-2026 17:10 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during his new year press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. Ahn Young-joon/Pool via REUTERS
South Korea's Lee calls for electricity saving amid fuel price increases
WORLD
26-03-2026 14:01 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung speaks during a press conference at the Presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Ahn Young-joon/Pool via REUTERS/ File Photo
South Korea to invest in cutting-edge aircraft technologies for defence, president says
WORLD
25-03-2026 19:47 HKT
The SK Hynix logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
SK Hynix files confidentiality for 2026 US listing
INNOVATION
25-03-2026 10:34 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
14 hours ago
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.