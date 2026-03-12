logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China's national legislature holds closing meeting of annual session

CHINA
4 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
File Photo
China calls US trade probes into partners 'political manipulation'
CHINA
4 hours ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands on the day of their bilateral summit in Beijing, China, September 4, 2025 (Reuters)
China's first North Korea-bound train in six years set to depart from Beijing
CHINA
8 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang arrive for the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 11, 2026. (Reuters)
China set to pass new ethnic minority law, prioritise use of Mandarin language
CHINA
8 hours ago
CPPCC National Committee holds closing meeting of annual session
CHINA
11-03-2026 14:00 HKT
China moves to curb use of OpenClaw AI at banks, state agencies, Bloomberg News reports
CHINA
11-03-2026 12:55 HKT
Debris lies at the site of a fatal Iranian missile strike, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Beit Shemesh, Israel, March 2, 2026. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Over 10,000 Chinese citizens returned from Middle East amid war
CHINA
10-03-2026 16:50 HKT
Freight cars are seen at a train station in Dandong, Liaoning province, China April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China-N.Korea trains to resume after six-year halt: travel agents
CHINA
10-03-2026 14:00 HKT
Jiangnan Spring, donated in 1959 to the Nanjing Museum, appeared at an auction in 2025.
Artifacts worth millions sold illegally in Nanjing Museum scandal
CHINA
10-03-2026 11:46 HKT
Rocket trails are seen in the sky above the Israeli center coastal city of Netanya amid a fresh barrage of Iranian missile attacks on March 9, 2026. (AFP)
China's Middle East envoy urges war de-escalation during Saudi talks
CHINA
09-03-2026 14:22 HKT
Chinese master's student stabbed to death in London after requesting US boyfriend to test for STDs
CHINA
08-03-2026 18:05 HKT
HK to see 12-degree temperature swing ahead of cooler weekend
NEWS
11-03-2026 19:11 HKT
Govt drops further legal action against Jimmy Lai after fraud conviction quashed
NEWS
11-03-2026 17:03 HKT
Singapore heritage-inspired bakery brand Old Seng Choong opens first overseas store in HK
NEWS
11-03-2026 10:26 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.