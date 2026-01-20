logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA NEWS

Wave of low temperature brings rare snowfall to Shanghai

CHINA NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A woman holding an umbrella rides a bicycle amid snowfall in Shanghai, China January 20, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A woman holding an umbrella rides a bicycle amid snowfall in Shanghai, China January 20, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
low temperaturerare snowfallShanghai

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Shanghai's elderly waltz back to the past at lunchtime dance halls
CHINA NEWS
31-12-2025 15:03 HKT
Signing Ceremony of No. 1038 West Nanjing Road Commercial Project. Hang Lung Properties
Hang Lung Properties secures Shanghai project with Shanghai Join Buy Group
MARKET
12-12-2025 21:22 HKT
Photo from Swire Properties.
Swire Properties unveils two Grade-A office towers in Shanghai, pre-leasing begins
MARKET
10-12-2025 15:01 HKT
Over 490,000 air tickets from China to Japan canceled 
CHINA NEWS
18-11-2025 18:20 HKT
John Lee to lead govt delegation to Shanghai for China International Import Expo 
HONG KONG NEWS
03-11-2025 19:36 HKT
Investors stand in front of an electronic board showing stock information on the first trading day after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, February 15, 2016. China stocks opened more than 2 percent lower on Monday, as they played catch-up with bearish global markets after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday. REUTERS
Shanghai stocks hit 10-year high, Hong Kong shares up as chip, AI shares jump on China's tech focus
MARKET
24-10-2025 16:38 HKT
An Air China airplane lands at the Jose Marti Airport during the airline's first flight as it resumes operations to Cuba, Havana, Cuba, May 17, 2024. Alexandre Meneghini/REUTERS/Pool/File Photo
Air China flight safely diverted to Shanghai after battery fire in cabin
CHINA NEWS
18-10-2025 17:06 HKT
A view of a Tesla sign at its factory in Shanghai, China June 12, 2023. REUTERS
Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory begins production ramp-up in Q4
TECH & STARTUP
13-10-2025 19:29 HKT
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Shanghai Masters - Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China - October 8, 2025 Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in action during his round of 16 match against Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Tennis-Musetti irked by coughing Shanghai fans after Beijing apology
CHINA NEWS
09-10-2025 14:05 HKT
An apartment tower in Shenzhen in August 2015. Photo by REUTERS
Homebuyers in Shenzhen face far fewer curbs – including unlimited purchases – to give city's property market a shot in the arm
OVERSEAS PROPERTIES
07-09-2025 15:53 HKT
Mainland student admits faking TOEFL score to graduate from Lingnan University
HONG KONG NEWS
22 hours ago
Nine-degree temperature plunge to grip Hong Kong
HONG KONG NEWS
19-01-2026 13:14 HKT
Runner carrying baby disqualified from Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon
HONG KONG NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.