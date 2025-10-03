China trials 'energy-saving' underwater data centres

Read More
Million-year-old skull could change human evolution timeline
02-10-2025 12:05 HKT
China replaces senior diplomat as questions persist on his whereabouts
01-10-2025 16:37 HKT
Asian factories struggle as soft China, US demand takes toll
01-10-2025 12:54 HKT
Tanker carrying 7th sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 cargo berths at China port
30-09-2025 16:36 HKT
Trump's trade battle with China puts US soybean farmers in peril
27-09-2025 15:49 HKT
Early-morning earthquake injures 7 in northwest China's Gansu province
27-09-2025 14:57 HKT