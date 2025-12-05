Temasek-backed Fullerton pares China hedge fund operations, workforce, source says

Read More
The yuan eases as PBOC signals caution on currency strength via fix
04-12-2025 11:34 HKT
How anti-China disinformation shaped South Korea's year of crisis
03-12-2025 19:45 HKT
How LandSpace became SpaceX's biggest Chinese challenger
03-12-2025 18:08 HKT
Reusable rockets: who has achieved what so far?
03-12-2025 17:12 HKT
China likely to chase 5pc GDP growth in 2026 in bid to end deflation
03-12-2025 16:47 HKT
Tesla's China-made EV sales rise 9.9pc in November
02-12-2025 21:39 HKT
Missing Air India Boeing 737 found after 13 years at Kolkata airport
05-12-2025 04:50 HKT
Final videos show last moments of 5 workers killed in Tai Po fire
04-12-2025 07:35 HKT