Should you avoid sun-drying pillows in the summer?

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Sun-drying pillows directly is not the best way to kill dust mites in summer, according to an expert. She shares a zero-cost, high-heat mite-killing method using a common household item—a black bin bag—to trap heat and eliminate dust mites, effectively shielding the pillow from polluted air.

"Toxin-Free Guru" Tan Dunci pointed out on the program Wishing You Health that human scalps shed dead skin cells and secrete oils during sleep—both are favourite foods for dust mites. To thoroughly kill bacteria and mites, directly sun-drying pillows may actually make them dirtier. She strongly advises checking your pillow's condition: if it shows any of the following signs, it means it has lost support or is full of bacteria and should be discarded immediately:

The pillow has sunken in or no longer springs back.

Yellow stains, sweat marks, or black mould spots have appeared on the surface.

For regular maintenance, Tan recommends replacing pillows every 1 to 2 years. Pillowcases should be washed at least every 2 weeks, ideally weekly. She also shares a personal hygiene tip: place a large towel over the pillow each night, then remove and wash it the next morning—changing it daily to maintain cleanliness.

Use One Affordable Item to Sun-Dry Your Pillow: High Heat Kills Mites Without Polluted Air

In summer, many people sun-dry pillows on the balcony to kill germs. However, Tan warns that if outdoor air pollution is high, direct exposure can cause bedding to absorb harmful particles. Before sun-drying, always check the day's air quality.

To avoid polluted air while still achieving high-temperature mite elimination, Tan reveals her unique summer method:

Sun-Dry Your Pillow Using a Black Bin Bag:

Prepare a clean, large black bin bag.

Place the pillow inside the bag and loosely tie the top. Leave a gap—do not seal it completely.

Using the black bag's strong heat-absorbing properties, leave it inside a car parked outdoors on a sunny day, or in a sun-exposed spot on the balcony.

Source: Wishing You Health (祝你健康)