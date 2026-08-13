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WORLD

Messi returns after father's death but Miami knocked out of Leagues Cup

WORLD
10 hours ago
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Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts during the Leagues Cup Phase One match between Inter Miami CF and Leon at Nu Stadium on August 12, 2026 in Miami, Florida. Rich Storry/Getty Images/AFP
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts during the Leagues Cup Phase One match between Inter Miami CF and Leon at Nu Stadium on August 12, 2026 in Miami, Florida. Rich Storry/Getty Images/AFP

Lionel Messi made an emotional return Wednesday following his father's death and hints at retirement, but it wasn't enough for his Inter Miami side who were knocked out of the Leagues Cup in a 3-2 loss to Mexico's Leon.

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The Miami captain flew back to Florida from Argentina on Tuesday night after attending the funeral of his father, Jorge, on Sunday and came on at half-time to a massive ovation.

Jorge, who was his son's agent, died last week at the age of 68.

On Wednesday morning, Messi posted an emotional tribute to his father on social media, admitting that he wasn't sure he wanted to continue playing football.

"I don't know what I'll do without you, I don't know how to go on," Messi wrote.

"I just played football, and now I have serious doubts about continuing to do so for much longer."

Miami led 1-0 but two goals from Colombian Daniel Arcila fueled Leon's come-from-behind victory, which made them the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament between MLS and LigaMx clubs.

Messi had made himself available to Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos for the must-win final group match, having been absent when they lost to Monterrey on Saturday.

Yannick Bright, who scored one of Miami's goals, called Messi's return "incredible," adding he and other teammates just wanted to support their captain.

"I wasn’t expecting it," Bright said. "It shows how much he cares. When I saw he was here, all I was thinking about was to give my 150 percent for him.

"It's a tough situation. We try to stay close to him and support him as much as we can, but it's a lot."

Brazilian teammate Casemiro, who joined Miami after the World Cup, said Messi was "an example for all of us" in his commitment to playing during such a difficult time personally.

Leon coach Javier Gandolfi echoed those thoughts.

"Today he demonstrated once more what he's made of," Gandolfi said of Messi. "He is a human being that is different to the rest."

It is the first time Miami have been knocked out in the opening phase since the Leagues Cup was expanded in 2023.

Miami lifted the trophy that year with Messi, shortly after he arrived at the Florida franchise alongside Spaniards Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Miami reached the 2025 final but were beaten 3-0 by the Seattle Sounders -- a match marked by a brawl after the final whistle which led to Luis Suarez being suspended for all of this year's tournament.

AFP

Messifather's deathMiamiLeagues Cup

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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