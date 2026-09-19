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WORLD

We don't want Games host Japan losing money, says Asian Olympic official

WORLD
2 hours ago
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Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya on September 19, 2026. (Photo by MOHD RASFAN / AFP)
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya on September 19, 2026. (Photo by MOHD RASFAN / AFP)

Japan's hosting of the Asian Games with huts and a cruise ship is an example for other nations if they want to stage major events without breaking the bank, a senior Olympic official said Saturday.

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The build-up to Asia's biggest sporting spectacular has been overshadowed by a shortage of accommodation in Nagoya for the more than 17,000 participants.

Some countries have also complained about the quality of the rooms, especially in the shipping container-style huts.

Japanese organisers did not build an athletes' village, as is normally done, in a bid to cut costs.

About 4,000 participants are housed instead on cruise liner Costa Serena, which is sitting in Nagoya's port, with another 2,000 in the wooden huts.

The rest are in hotels in the city and across Aichi prefecture.

Despite complaints from some teams, Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) director general Husain Al-Musallam said Japan should be applauded for trying to do something different.

"Everyone talks about the cost of the Games and how the Games should be managed, and then Japan comes up with a new idea and tries something where there is no athletes' village," he said.

"Because the most important thing we are taking care of as the OCA for the host is what will happen after the closing.

"What's going to happen to your investment after the closing? We don't want Japan to lose their money for nothing."

Al-Musallam said nations with a desire to host major international competitions -- not just the Asian Games -- should take note.

"What Japan have done here, and Aichi-Nagoya and Olympic Council of Asia, could be the future example for the cost-reduction of multi-sport events such as the Asian Games," he said.

The Games officially open later Saturday.

AFP

GamesJapanlosing moneyAsian Olympic official

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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