Torrential rains brought by Japan typhoon kill four, NHK says

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We don't want Games host Japan losing money, says Asian Olympic official
19-09-2026 16:18 HKT
Asian Games to open in Japan after troubled build-up
19-09-2026 15:46 HKT
BOJ lifts rates to 31-year high, flags shift in policy focus
18-09-2026 15:47 HKT
Yen sinks, sending Japan stocks surging as BOJ hike draws two dissents
18-09-2026 14:57 HKT
Japan's core inflation holds near BOJ's target
18-09-2026 10:29 HKT
Japan eyes changing prostitution law to punish sex buyers
17-09-2026 19:34 HKT
After quiet Olympics, Japan seeks a sporting celebration at Asian Games
16-09-2026 17:54 HKT
Japan searches for missing Global Hawk drone
15-09-2026 20:40 HKT
HKO forecasts showers Tuesday, tracks possible cyclone east of Philippines
21-09-2026 17:31 HKT
Haughey defends 200m freestyle title as Hong Kong swimmers shine in Nagoya
21-09-2026 17:32 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT