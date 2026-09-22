logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Torrential rains brought by Japan typhoon kill four, NHK says

WORLD
6 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Rescue workers clear debris while searching for a missing person at a house hit by a landslide triggered by Typhoon Dujuan in Miura, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, September 22, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoo
Rescue workers clear debris while searching for a missing person at a house hit by a landslide triggered by Typhoon Dujuan in Miura, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, September 22, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoo

Torrential rains brought by a powerful typhoon lashing Japan's Pacific coast caused landslides that killed four people with six missing, public broadcaster NHK said on Tuesday, while snapping electricity supply to about 45,000 homes.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Typhoon Dujuan is the latest extreme weather event in a year of unusually intense rain, floods and tropical cyclones that have hit regions across the globe, from East Asia to North America and Europe.

Mud flowing into a home killed a woman in her 60s in the city of Yokosuka in the Kanto region, after landslides in the areas of Kanagawa and Chiba, the broadcaster said, adding that three other dead ranged in age from the 50s to the 80s.

Rescuers cleared away debris in the city of Miura, also in Kanagawa south of the capital Tokyo, as they searched for a missing person at a house hit by a landslide.

A resident cleared heavy mud from a nearby street after the typhoon moved northeast away from Japan.

About 45,000 households are without electricity in the region, Tokyo Electric Power Co 9501.T said on its website.

Richard Yonamine, 37, said water flooded his home in the Chiba city of Sakura after a nearby river overflowed, swollen by the rains, in his only such experience over more than three decades.

"I'm scared if it starts raining ... I worry that as soon as it starts pouring, it'll turn into a major problem," Yonamine said.

Heavy rain also caused widespread floods last month in Chiba, stranding passengers at the busy Narita airport, with media saying more than 10,000 cars were damaged beyond repair.

Reuters

Updated 5.26pm

Torrential rainsJapantyphoon

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio poses for a photo with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu (not pictured) and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun during a trilateral meeting, on the sidelines of the NATO leaders' summit, in Ankara, Turkey, July 7, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool/File Photo
US stresses backing for Japan, Korea and Taiwan ahead of Trump-Xi summit
WORLD
8 hours ago
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya on September 19, 2026. (Photo by MOHD RASFAN / AFP)
We don't want Games host Japan losing money, says Asian Olympic official
WORLD
19-09-2026 16:18 HKT
Skywriting in the shape of a heart created by Kawasaki T-4s of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force's Blue Impulse aerobatic demonstration team is seen above Nagoya ahead of the opening ceremony for the 2026 Asian Games on September 19, 2026. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP) / JAPAN OUT
Asian Games to open in Japan after troubled build-up
WORLD
19-09-2026 15:46 HKT
Traffic signs in front of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan, June 15, 2026. REUTERS
BOJ lifts rates to 31-year high, flags shift in policy focus
FINANCE
18-09-2026 15:47 HKT
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Yen sinks, sending Japan stocks surging as BOJ hike draws two dissents
FINANCE
18-09-2026 14:57 HKT
Japan's core inflation holds near BOJ's target
FINANCE
18-09-2026 10:29 HKT
A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, December19, 2025. REUTERS/Manami Yamada/File Photo
Japan eyes changing prostitution law to punish sex buyers
WORLD
17-09-2026 19:34 HKT
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS
Japan, US discussing chip factory construction as part of US$550 billion investment talks, Nikkei reports
INNOVATION
17-09-2026 18:53 HKT
Signages of the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on display in Nagoya, central Japan May 21, 2026. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
After quiet Olympics, Japan seeks a sporting celebration at Asian Games
WORLD
16-09-2026 17:54 HKT
The Japanese flag flies in a park in Osaka, Japan, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White
Japan searches for missing Global Hawk drone
WORLD
15-09-2026 20:40 HKT
HKO forecasts showers Tuesday, tracks possible cyclone east of Philippines
NEWS
21-09-2026 17:31 HKT
Haughey defends 200m freestyle title as Hong Kong swimmers shine in Nagoya
NEWS
21-09-2026 17:32 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.