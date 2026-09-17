logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Australia to bar foreign students from bringing partners, children while they study

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
People take photos of the Sydney Opera House and Central Business District (CBD) skyline in Sydney, Australia, July 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/ File Pjhoto
People take photos of the Sydney Opera House and Central Business District (CBD) skyline in Sydney, Australia, July 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/ File Pjhoto

Australia will stop foreign students from bringing their partners and children to accompany them while they study and tighten rules for temporary migrants to switch visas, media reported on Thursday, ahead of a minister's speech on immigration changes.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Net overseas migration numbers will be reduced to 225,000 by 2028, down from about 300,000 now, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke will say in a speech at the National Press Club later on Thursday, public broadcaster ABC News reported, without citing sources.

Burke's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At present, spouses and partners of international students can work in Australia, although the number of hours they are permitted to work varies depending on the student's course of study. The student can also bring dependent children under the age of 18.

The government's move comes after the hard-right One Nation party, which has been surging in recent polls, said this week that it would slash the number of temporary migrants by 750,000 over three years, to give Australians "breathing space."

One Nation, which describes its approach as "Australia first" and whose policies have drawn comparisons to those of U.S. President Donald Trump, said it would aim to restrict net overseas migration to 130,000 after the initial three years, with the program expected to be reviewed annually.

Australia's migration intake, driven largely by international students, backpackers and temporary skilled workers, surged after the country reopened its borders in February 2022 following nearly two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

However, numbers have been trending lower over the past two years, even as critics argue the influx of migrants has increased pressure on housing and infrastructure and strained social cohesion.

Net overseas migration totalled 306,000 in the year ended June 30, 2025, with international students accounting for more than half of that total, according to official data. Net migration was 429,000 in 2024, after peaking at 518,000 in 2023.

Reuters

Australiaforeign studentspartnerschildrenstudy

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney makes a live address on Canada’s plan to build a stronger economy, in advance of the 2025 Budget, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, October 22, 2025. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle/File Photo
Australia 'on the same page' as Canada as it seeks deeper EU alliance, minister says
WORLD
15-09-2026 14:49 HKT
Data from NASA's Magellan spacecraft and Pioneer Venus Orbiter is used in an undated composite image of the planet Venus. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Astrophysics study suggests Venus may have swallowed its moon
WORLD
15-09-2026 13:41 HKT
An information sign for passport and visa appointments is displayed outside the U.S. embassy in London, Britain, May 29, 2025. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo
US judge blocks Trump limits on how long foreign students, journalists can stay
WORLD
15-09-2026 10:30 HKT
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration/File Photo
California enacts new curbs on social media for children
WORLD
11-09-2026 11:30 HKT
The Nvidia logo, on display at HPE Discover Las Vegas 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., June 16, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Brehman/File Photo
Nvidia plans major expansion of data centre capacity in Australia to meet AI demand
WORLD
10-09-2026 09:54 HKT
A high school student poses with his mobile phone showing his social media applications in Melbourne, Australia, November 28, 2024. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
EU faces revolt over social media ban for children
WORLD
09-09-2026 10:18 HKT
Woman with smartphone is seen in front of displayed social media logos in this illustration taken, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Australia threatens hefty fines if big tech fails 'duty of care'
WORLD
08-09-2026 14:34 HKT
The Parramatta Integrated Station Development will deliver a vibrant mixed-use precinct above and adjacent to the future Parramatta metro station on Sydney Metro West. Located in the heart of Parramatta CBD, the development will comprise over and adjacent station developments incorporating office, retail and residential opportunities (artist’s impression shown). MTR CORPORATION
MTR, Gamuda Berhad secure Sydney’s Parramatta metro station contract
FINANCE
08-09-2026 11:36 HKT
A man takes pictures on a devastated area near the Trishuli River, following the deadly flash floods and a mudslide, in Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, September 4, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Australia sends drone specialists to join Nepal search as 36 citizens missing
WORLD
04-09-2026 17:28 HKT
A UNICEF logo is pictured outside their offices in Geneva, Switzerland, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one year
WORLD
03-09-2026 10:28 HKT
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
16-09-2026 05:41 HKT
Four arrested over Pokémon card scams involving $101,000
NEWS
15-09-2026 18:26 HKT
Jockey Club cancels September 20 Sha Tin race meeting over Tung Chee-hwa funeral
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.