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WORLD

Philippine rescuers resume search for survivors of Palawan ferry fire

WORLD
2 hours ago
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A drone view shows burned MV June Aster, after a fire broke out on the ferry, off the coast of Palawan, Philippines, September 10, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a video. PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD/Handout via REUTERS
A drone view shows burned MV June Aster, after a fire broke out on the ferry, off the coast of Palawan, Philippines, September 10, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a video. PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD/Handout via REUTERS

Philippine rescuers on Friday resumed the search for survivors of a ferry fire that killed at least five people off the western province of Palawan, with more than 80 people still missing.

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Rescue operations were complicated by thick smoke still emanating from the burned vessel, preventing responders from boarding the ferry, Cayabyab, spokesperson for the Philippine Coast Guard, said.

Cayabyab said the number of missing was revised to 84 from 86 after authorities verified that two people originally listed on the manifest had not been on board. The number of people rescued stood at 43.

Richard Marceliano, one of the survivors, told GMA News that he saw a small amount of smoke that quickly turned into a raging fire and spread through the ferry within seconds. He said he and other passengers spent nearly two hours floating in the sea before they were rescued.

The Coast Guard has deployed five vessels and divers to the area, while army rescue boats, fishermen and private resort owners continued to assist in the search that began Wednesday night. Cayabyab said a larger Coast Guard vessel would also be deployed.

It remained unclear what triggered the blaze. A statement from the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), citing survivor accounts, said two successive explosions were heard from within the ship, which triggered the fire.

According to the vessel's manifest, the ferry was carrying 117 passengers and 17 crew members on a voyage from Baseco in Manila to Coron, a popular tourist destination in Palawan known for its diving sites and island-hopping attractions.

The ferry was also carrying five motorcycles, an electric vehicle, a forklift, a pickup truck and mostly cargo goods, according to the Coast Guard.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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